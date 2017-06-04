Volquez throws no-hitter, Marlins top Diamondbacks

MIAMI — Edinson Volquez’s day was nearly over after three pitches. And he strongly considered leaving the game after five innings because of sharp ankle pain.

A couple hours later, nothing was hurting.

He stuck around — and pitched the game of his life.

Volquez threw the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters on Saturday and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. Tied for the major league lead in losses when the game began, he struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays.

He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

“When I passed the seventh, I said, ‘I’m going to go for it,’” Volquez said. “And I got it.”

It’s the first no-hitter in the majors since Jake Arrieta did it for the Cubs on April 21, 2016, at Cincinnati, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins’ Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez (2-7) was nearly knocked out of the game after just one batter, when he collided with Diamondbacks leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first, rolled his ankle and took a hard fall to the turf.

“I thought I broke my ankle,” he kidded after the game.

Alas, that was the only hit the Diamondbacks got. Luckily for Volquez, body blows don’t show up in the scorebook.

“I have faith in God,” Fuentes said. “And if there was a plan for Volquez, today was his day.”