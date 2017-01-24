NFL: Best Super Bowl LI storylines

Roger Goodell celebrates the Super Bowl’s most valuable player in a morning-after news conference every season.

The NFL commissioner and the league’s latest conquering hero, basking in the glow of the sporting world’s biggest game with smiles and hugs, often a few jokes sprinkled in between.

Two years ago in downtown Phoenix, just hours following Super Bowl XLIX, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was lauded in that exact manner for his triumphant performance.

And yes, that included a rather awkward embrace between the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Goodell, even with the specter of Deflategate looming.

That was the last time Goodell and Brady were in the same room (and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, too) — overlooking their presence in a New York federal courtroom months later, of course.

Brady and Goodell ended up fighting tooth and nail, the Deflategate debate raged on and on and on, ultimately leading to a four-game suspension that Brady served to start this season.

Goodell also docked New England a first-round selection in the 2016 NFL draft and 2017 fourth-round pick over under-inflated footballs at the AFC Championship Game in January 2015.

Now, here we are: The Patriots are back on the big stage.

So Goodell won’t be able to stay away from Brady and the Patriots any longer. The commissioner attended the NFC championship game on Sunday, choosing a second straight weekend in Atlanta instead of taking in the AFC championship game festivities at Gillette Stadium between the Patriots and Steelers.

There were taunting chants of “Where is Roger?” from the New England crowd during Sunday night’s victory over Pittsburgh.

The Patriots know where to find him next week in Houston.

Win the game and a Brady/Goodell reunion is inevitable. The Falcons are the only ones in the way.

Here’s a look at other storylines heading into Super Bowl LI:

Hogan’s a hero

Chris Hogan was on the Giants’ practice squad for three weeks during the 2011 season, but was released well before Big Blue went on to win Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

That was the closest he had been to the Super Bowl until now.

The Patriots’ wide receiver caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a spectacular AFC title game performance.

“It’ll be something that definitely I’ll remember for the rest of my career, and probably for the rest of my life,” Hogan said after the game. “Someone told me that this was going to be a game that you’ll look back on 30 years from now and you’ll remember exactly what happened.”

Ice, Ice (vs.) Brady

Matt Ryan spent five years at Boston College. Brady won two Super Bowls and played in another over that span, including his first of two NFL MVP awards during Ryan’s senior season in 2007. Now Ryan is one victory against Brady from cementing his legacy as one of his generation’s top quarterbacks and a legitimate candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Considered the favorite to win his first NFL MVP award this season, Ryan has already defeated Aaron Rodgers to reach the Super Bowl, and he can put together quite the back-to-back if he can prevail on the big stage opposite Brady.

Super Scarlet Knights

The college with the most players in Super Bowl LI is … Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have five players in the game, led by Patriots’ Devin McCourty and Falcons star wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. That’s one more than Alabama, LSU and Stanford.

Patriots defensive backs Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon and injured linebacker Jonathan Freeny complete the Rutgers quintet.

Follow the leaders

The Patriots have not trailed in a game since wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell’s 8-yard TD catch with 1:56 left against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

Something’s got to give

Super Bowl LI will feature the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense (Atlanta) facing the top-ranked scoring defense (New England). But make no mistake: The Patriots are no offensive slouch, having scored 51 offensive touchdowns this year, third in the league and seven fewer than the Falcons.

Bennett’s homecoming

Patriots tight end and former Giant Martellus Bennett is as colorful as any player in the NFL. He’s stepped up in the absence of Rob Gronkowski and is now one game away from winning the Lombardi Trophy in a homecoming to the Houston area. Bennett will undoubtedly be one of the most popular players to talk to (and to be talked about) during Super Bowl week.