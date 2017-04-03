Weekly golf results
Makalei Kolepa Hui
April 1 at Makalei Golf Club
Format: Monthly Medalist, low net
A flight: Duke Condon (71); Keone Johnson (72); Stan Dodd (73)
B flight: Ralph Sallee (74); Steve Schmelz (74)
C flight: Joel Sparks (71); Tom Anglin (71); Chuck Wells (75)
Closest to the pin: Eddie Nakaya (No. 5); Les Salisbury (8); Dave Puckett (13); Jon Kiaha (16)
Low gross: Duke Condon (79)
Keauhou Kona Men’s Golf Club
April 1 at Kona Country Club
Format: Low net
A flight: Harry Welch (66); Allan Owen, Larry Cosper (tie, 69)
B flight: Bill Andrews (67); Casey Knowles, Ted Field (tie, 68)
Closest to the pin: Bill Andrews (No. 30; Dick Scammell (5); Arvid Bjornton (12); Larry Fitzgerald (17)
M&M Golf Club
March 28 at Makalei Golf Club
Format: Low net
Results: Shoko Ioh, Marian Mark, Gayle Scoggin (tie, 70)
Low putts: Janis Walker (31)
March 31 at Big Island Country Club
Format: Easy nine, half handicap
Results: Judy Pettersen (26.5); Marian Mark (32.5); Shoko Ioh (33.5)
Low putts: Linda Takai, Marian Mark (tie, 35)
Na Wahine Ladies Club
March 30 at Waikoloa Village
Format: Pepper & Salt, half handicap
Results: Jayne Roth (26); Trish Kimball, Margaret Dewers (tie, 31)
Low putts: Trish Kimball (32)
Chip ins: Trish Kimball (No. 5)
Closest to the pin: Jayne Roth (No. 3, 6); Willie Ryan (12, 16)
BICC Members Golf Tournament
March 25 at Big Island Country Club
Format: 4 person team, 6-6-6
Results: Jim McCully, Rick Robinson, Grant Wilson, Ray Poston (-23); Garland Lowe, Kelly Lowe, Frank Jung, Cindy Loo (card off, -22)
Blind draw: Grant Wilson
Low net: Rick Robinson (64)
Closest to the pin: Denny Dickenson (No. 5); Ray Poston (8); Rob Kebo (13, 17)
