Tolentino-Perry is jack of all trades

Kalei Tolentino-Perry has to pass by Cougars stadium in Keaau nearly every day, and it’s a nagging reminder of the one that got away.

Hilo High’s first HHSAA football victory was riding on Tolentino-Perry’s dependable right foot Nov. 4, but this game-winning field goal wasn’t meant to be.

“I always think about that moment,” Tolentino-Perry said. “We were literally a field goal away from history. I’m still getting over it, but at the same time, it was such a moment to be alive.”

Don’t be fooled by that blocked field goal against Leilehua. Tolentino-Perry was a weapon at place-kicker and multiple other positions. The events of the past 13-plus months have spurred the senior at Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu in Keaau to live life to the fullest, and his persevering attitude certainly translates to the football field.

It’d be easier to cover ways in which Tolentino-Perry didn’t help the Vikings claim their fourth consecutive BIIF Division I title.

An all-state kicker, he also was a playmaker at wide receiver, flipped field position by punting and returning kickoffs, offering a dynamic versatility and range worthy of BIIF Offensive Player of Year, as selected by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald and West Hawaii Today – not to mention Vikings coach Kaeo Drummondo.

As busy as he was, Tolentino-Perry also was slated to help out at defensive back against Leilehua, but, he said, “I couldn’t quite catch my breath.”

Drummondo’s program has made a habit of saying goodbye to impactful seniors and simply reloading, but this case might be different.

“He could make an impact in all three phases,” Drummondo said, “so there will be no replacing him. To ask someone to do all that wouldn’t be fair.”

The blocked kick in the state quarterfinal was the low for Tolentino-Perry, but the high came earlier in the season at Wong Stadium when he booted a 29-yard game winning field goal in the last minute against Konawaena to lift the Vikings to a 23-21 victory.

“The adrenaline rush,” he said, “it was just so exciting.”

As a kicker, he made 11 of 15 field goals on the season, with a long of 47 yards, as well as converting 25 of 27 extra points, and he scored seven touchdowns, six at wide receiver and the other on a long fake punt.

Drummondo is quick to point out Tolentino-Perry’s offensive production could have been higher if the coaching staff hadn’t pulled so many players in the second half of routs.

“His play-making ability made him a threat anytime he touched the ball, and the attention paid to him opened up opportunities for others,” Drummondo said.

Football is merely Tolentino-Perry’s second-favorite sport. Soccer is in his blood thank to his father Buddy Perry, who founded Na Hoa O Puna Soccer Club. Perry battled Lou Gehrig’s disease and died Dec. 15, 2015.

“It impacted me a lot, because my family didn’t have much help, and taking care of him was such a big thing,” said Tolentino-Perry, who made first-team last season in football (wide receiver) and soccer. “So I would use sports to get my mind off things and clear my mind.”

In addition to his personal loss, the entire Vikings football ohana mourned the death of 2016 graduate Skyler Maltezo-Ogata last fall.

Tolentino-Perry will keep both in mind later this month when he attends a soccer ID camp at San Jose State. How well he fares will determine whether Tolentino-Perry earns a Division I scholarship or has to walk-on.

Either way, he figures to remain grounded.

“It’s been a rough year,” he said. “It hurts. We can’t see then again physically, but I know they’re watching over me. Both of them.

“The key for me is to just be happy.”