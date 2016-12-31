Short Hops: Dec. 31

McDonald, Mehlhouse win Kona Horsehoe’s 5th league

The Kona Horseshoe Pitcher’s Club completed its fifth league of the 2016 season on Dec. 15.

The team of Pat McDonald and Al Mehlhouse took first place with a record of 15-5-1.

The club will start its first league of 2017 on Jan. 5 at the Kona Palms Courts behind the tennis courts at the Old Airport Park.

Membership is required for this approximately eight to ten week sanctioned doubles league. New or returning players will be paired whenever possible. Handicap scoring is used, enabling players of all levels to participate.

League play is from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays with a weekly fee of $5. For more information call Reg at 756-8085.

The club also offers free informal play from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Pitchers of all levels are welcome. For more information call Al at 322-7085.

Kona Horseshoe Pitcher’s Club 5th League results

Place Team Record

1 Pat McDonald/Al Mehlhouse 15-5-1

2 Rick DeMarcus/Karen DeMarcus 14-7-0

3 Hans Haynes/Charles Hymons 13-7-1

4 Linda Taketa/Reg Gomes 13-8-0

5 Nalani Kukua/Rudy Mockchew 10-11-0

6 Bill Phelps/James Whaley 8-12-1

7 Scott Garrett/Clay Bollman 5-15-1

8 Tiffany Lastimosa/Loke Lastimosa 5-16-0

For Kona From Kona Indoor Soccer Tournament slated for early January

There will be a For Kona From Kona Indoor Soccer Tournament Jan. 6-8 at the Old Airport hockey rink. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and go all day Saturday and Sunday. The annual tournament helps to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors going into college. For more information contact Summer Butindaro at 345-2661.

Family Support Hawaii hosts Serve It Forward tennis tourney

The third annual Serve It Forward Tennis Tournament, hosted by Family Support Hawaii, will be held Jan. 7-8 at the Holua Tennis Resort. The tourney is designed to benefit children and families in the community.

There will be several divisions including open (6.0, 7.0, 8.0 and 9.0), as well as doubles and mixed doubles. There will also be games, prizes and a silent auction.

To register visit serveitforward.tennis. For more information contact Catherine Abellera at 895-1051 or tennis@familysupporthawaii.org.

Elks Hoops Shoot in January

All free throw shooters — boys and girls from 8 to 13 (as of April 1) — are welcome at Kekuaokalani Gym on Jan. 7. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with competition at 10 a.m. Age groups are: 8-9; 10-11; and 12-13. Trophies for first, second and third place in each group with separate competition for boys and girls. Trophies will be presented, and pictures taken, after the competition.

The boy and girl in each age group with the highest scores may advance through four tiers of competition to qualify for the national finals in Chicago, Illinois, April 20 to 23.

All youngsters who reside in West Hawaii are invited to participate. It is not necessary to sign up in advance, just come to the gym and compete — there is no cost. For questions call Joe Reynolds at 334-0077.

HI-PAL boxing returns

The Hawaii Police Department has announced the return of the HI-PAL boxing program for boys and girls ages 8-17 in West Hawaii. Events will begin in February.

For information on how to participate in the program — including registration details and information about scheduling pre-entry physical appointments — interested youth, parents and coaches may contact Community Police Officer Kapelieli Kauahikaua Jr. at 889-6540 or kapelieli.kauahikaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

Hawaii Cycling Club releases 2017 schedule

The Hawaii Cycling club will hold three signature races in 2017. The races will be The Dragon (March 12), Hawaii Century (April 9) and Sea to Stars (Aug. 5).

Training Time Trials/Saturday Rides events will include The Prologue (Feb. 18) and Kua Bay (March 18).