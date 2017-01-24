Short Hops

Advanced Basketball Development Training

A basketball training program will be held at Kekuaokalani Gym at Old Airport on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 for kids ages 10 and up. This is an advanced camp and previous experience is preferred. Teaching the training program will be coaches Cheyenne Meyer, Eddie “Piki” Heyward, Rory Cabatbat, Lawrence Kauka and James “Nish” Nishimura. This is a closed door session, which will last from 9:30-11:45 a.m. For more information call 327-3553

Waikoloa Canoe Club

The Waikoloa Canoe Club will be holding a meeting for all adults and keiki, recreational and racing paddlers on Saturday at the beach at A-Bay to begin the 2017 racing season under the new leadership of head coach Ed Teixeira. The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Practices will begin the following week.

The annual Membership Drive will be held Feb. 4, 11 and 12 from 8-10 a.m. at the beach at A-Bay.

Hospice of Kona Love 2 Fish Tourney

The 11th annual Love 2 Fish tournament, presented by Hospice of Kona will take place on Feb. 11. The tourney is limited to just 100 boats, and after a day of fishing, there will be a dinner and silent auction.

Monetary prizes will be awarded in the following categories: marlin, ahi, mahi-mahi and ono, as well as in a special “couples division.”

Registration is $250 ($150 is donated to Hospice of Kona, $100 in cash goes to the tournament cash prize pool) and entrants can sign up directly at Honokohau Harbor’s Charter Desk or by calling the Charter Desk at 329-5735.

For more information or to donate to the silent auction, contact Hospice of Kona at 324-7700 or adegress@hospiceofkona.org.

HI-PAL boxing

The Hawaii Police Department has announced the return of the HI-PAL boxing program for boys and girls ages 8-17 in West Hawaii. Events will begin in February.

For information on how to participate in the program — including registration details and information about scheduling pre-entry physical appointments — interested youth, parents and coaches may contact Community Police Officer Kapelieli Kauahikaua Jr. at 889-6540 or kapelieli.kauahikaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

Hawaii Cycling Club

Century Rides and training

Hawaii Cycling Club will host the fourth annual Century Rides on April 9 starting at Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae.

The three distances (30, 60 and 109 miles) will be held as a ride, not a race, and is also a fundraiser for Hospice of Kona.

Aid stations, a picnic lunch and a t-shirt are all included in the $50 entry fee. An early bird registration special of $25 is available for January.

Also, for the second year, Hawaii Cycling is offering a Couch to Century 12-week training program every Saturday from now until April 1. The training program will include guided rides, tips and guidelines for both beginner and intermediate riders.

The Couch to Century program is free. Riders will meet at 6:45 a.m. and should be prepared to go 5-10 miles for beginners and 20-23 miles for intermediate riders. Helmets are required.

For more information, call Toni at 989-8756, log on to the hawaiicyclingclub.com, visit the Couch to Century Program Facebook page or e-mail hcccentury@yahoo.com.

Training for the Lavaman triathlon?

The Hawaii Cycling Club is offering two events to help prepare athletes for the race.

First up is The Prologue on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Prologue is a short 10 mile ride or training time trial, which kicks off Hawaii Cycling Club’s 2017 series of events. Start time is 7 a.m. at Kaiminani Dr. and Hwy 19. Registration is from 6:20-6:45 a.m. on Pukiawe St. off of Kaiminani Dr. about 0.1 mile from Hwy 19.

The next event is the 12.2 mile Kua Bay Training Time Trial on March 18. The time trial starts at Waikoloa Beach Road at 7 a.m. and goes South on Hwy 19 to Kua Bay. Registration is from 6:20-6:45 a.m. at Bike Works Beach and Sports in the Queens Shops.

Participation by both the non-competitive and the competitive cyclists requires one of three HCC memberships: a one day membership for $10 to cover insurance, a 2016-17 membership for $80, which includes a new 20th anniversary jersey, or a 2016 one year membership for $20.

Refreshments at the famous HCC Talk Story Station will be available after the finish line.

Go to www.hawaiicyclingclub.com for information on all Hawaii Cycling Club events.

Emily T. Gail

Jen Lawson, of Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative, has information on the free Wiliwili Festival at Waikoloa Stables in Waikoloa Village this Saturday that includes speakers, live music, educational booths, kid’s activities and a great day for some exercise if you take one of the forest tours. Visit waikoloadryforest.org for information.

Kevin Ginoza, tje head PGA Pro at Waikoloa Beach Resort, talks about the 26th annual Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament at Waikoloa Beach Resort Kings’ Course Feb. 1-4. The University of Hawaii-Hilo men’s golf team under Coach Earl Tamiya will host 21 teams, including seven of the top 25 teams in the country. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Tina Clothier, Executive Director of PATH, gives a overview of projects and fundraisers including the Run for Hops on Saturday March 11 at BMW in Kailua- Kona, and the Bikeworks Beach and Sports Lavaman 5k Sunset Run March 31 at Queens Marketplace. Visit pathhawaii.org to sign up.

The Emily T Gail Show at espnhawaii.com is also available on Facebook. For information contact Emily at 896-6780 or emilytgail@emilys.org.