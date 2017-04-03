Short Hops

Kona Hongwanji Judo Fishing Tournament

AGE 7 & UNDER

Name, weight in pounds

Zayhdan Barawis, 2.08

Romelo Blackhat, 1.87

Sienna Mae Caberto, 1.055

AGE 8-12

Isess Kaleohano, 1.59

Javen Hahn, 1.32

Summit Suzuki, 1.31

AGE 13 - 17

Javen Blackhat, 25.5

Dahtan Barawis, 8.0

Chase Freitas, 4.325

OMILU DIVISION - ADULTS

Jordan Kilkenny, 18

Manuel Blackhat, 2.875

Isaac Wendling, 1.895

OPEN DIVISON - ADULTS

Jacob Kennison, 80

(Side pot winner)

Stephen Kilkenny, 56.5

Paul Petrill, 51.5

Nobu Ytamauchi RBI League Pitch, Hit and Run/JR Homerun Derby

The Nobu Yamauchi RBI League in partnership with MLB hosted

the PHR/JRHRD on March 26 at the UHH Baseball and Softball field. A total of 55 kids ages 7 to 14 participated.

Results

Pitch, Hit, and Run

Girls Softball – 11-12 division

Overall champion: Kahiwa Ili, 1,566 points

Pitching: Jaylah Kekoa, 300 points

Hitting: Kahiwa Ili, 886 points

Running: Kahiwa Ili, 774 points

Baseball: 7-8

Overall Champion: Dayton Hanson – 946 points

Pitching: Dayton Hanson, 75 points

Hitting: Dayton Hanson, 482 points

Running: Dayton Hanson, 389 points

Baseball: 9-10

Overall Champion: Kekana Robello, 1,846 points

Pitching: Kekana Robello, 450 points

Hitting: Keynen Kanu-Tolentino, 884 points

Running: Keynen Kanu-Tolentino, 685 points

Baseball:1-12

Overall Champion: Kyson Wada, 2,247 points

Pitching: Michael Mitsuda, 450 points

Hitting: Joshua Ward, 1,138 points

Running: Joshua Ward, 786 points

Baseball: 13-14

Overall Champion: Ian Furuli, 2013 points

Pitching: Klayson Herolaga, 300 points

Hitting: Ian Furuli, 1,034

Running: Ian Furuli, 663

Jr. Homerun Derby:

Softball 12U

Jaylah Kekoa, 1 HR

Baseball 12U

Joshua Ward, 15 HR

Devin Saltiban, 14 HR

Eli Yamanaka, 7 HR

Waiakea hiring girls soccer coach

Waiakea High School is currently looking for a new head coach for the girls varsity soccer team. Applications can be picked up at the school during business hours, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call athletic director Tom Correa at 974-4830. Deadline to apply is April 21.

First Tee Hawaii Jr Golf Program

First Tee summer camps will be held at Waikoloa Village Golf Club, Kona Country Club and Kamehameha Park.

Register online is required. For more information call 202-6456 or email peggyciriako@gmail.com.

Advance classes will be held for 14-18 year old golfers please call Milton Alcos at 345-2872.

Hawaii Cycling Club Century Rides

Hawaii Cycling Club and Metzler Contracting, the signature sponsor for the Century Rides, would like to remind cyclists that April 8 is the registration deadline for the three Century Rides. The rides consist of a full 109-mile Century, metric Century or 60 miler, and 30 mile rides, to be held Sunday, April 9, all starting at Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae at 6:30 and 7 a.m. No sign-ups will be available on the day of the event.

This is the fourth annual Century Rides sponsored by HCC, with all the profits going to Hospice of Kona, a non-profit organization that helps patients and families with end-of-life care.

Registration is $50. To register, go to hawaiicyclingclub.com and click on Century Rides. For more info email Toni at tonifriesen@gmail.com.

Roy Fujimoto Senior Scholarship

Roy Fujimoto Scholarships are awarded to fourth graduating seniors in recognition of their BIIF athletic accomplishments, academic record and community service. Each of the recipients will be selected by an independent selection committee and will receive a $1,500 college scholarship. The funds can be used to offset tuition, books and room and board expenses.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from BIIFsports.com and are due no later than 3 p.m. on April 11. A mailing address is provided on the form. For more information and a list of requirements visit BIIFsports.com.

Hawaii Swimming offering classes

Hawaii Swimming, located in Waikoloa, is now registering for spring swimming classes for kids and adults of various experience levels. Classes are held on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday through April and May. For more information visit hawaiiswimming.org or call Joe at 572-4665.

Big Island Sports Academy hosting “Special Forces” football camp

Big Island Sports Academy will be hosting a six clinics focusing on special teams play for kickers, holders, punters, long snappers and returners June 8-11 at Konawaena High School for boys and girls ages 12-18. Day of event registration is $150.

The camp will be led by Coach Paul Alsbury, a high school and collegiate All-American from Edinburg, Texas, who had a brief career as a punter for the Dallas Cowboys before becoming a high school and college coach and athletic director. NFL and CFL place kicker Sergio Castillo will also attend, as well as Haskell Buff, a highly successful special team coach who served most recently as the defensive coordinator and special team coach at Texas A&M.