BIIF soccer: Wildcats making strides despite scoreless tie

Its record might indicate otherwise this season, but Konawaena’s performance Wednesday in a scoreless draw against Hilo on the Vikings’ pitch portrayed that of a perennial BIIF Division I girls soccer contender.

Earning consecutive road ties against the teams they likely have to get through to win the title, the Wildcats appear to be making strides – even if their progress hasn’t come at as fast as some would want.

“It’s coming slowly,” coach Guy Miranda said. “Like molasses.

“Physically, I know that we are the fittest team out here, but we seem to be slow to air balls and we’re not winning damn free balls.”

The regular-season finale only had postseason implications for Konawaena (4-3-3), which put pressure on Waiakea by moving a point ahead of the Warriors in the race for home-field advantage in the BIIF semifinals. Waiakea needs a win or a draw Saturday at home against an improving Makua Lani team to host the semis next Wednesday and avoid a trip to Kealakekua.

In theory, the match was meaningless for the defending champion Vikings (8-1-1), who already own an automatic berth to the HHSAA tournament and got their senior day out way of the last Saturday.

“It’s never meaningless because we always want to win,” Hilo coach Skee Saplan said. “Konawaena always comes out and plays us hard.”

Hilo host either Keaau or Kealakehe in a semifinal.

The closely contested match was indicative of one that pitted two teams that have combined to win 11 of the past 12 BIIF Division I titles.

Konawaena had a shot hit the post early in the match, but the Vikings made more charges down the flanks and created more opportunities in the first half.

The Wildcats picked up their play in the second half, but their best scoring chance, off a corner kick, was easily handled by Hilo goalkeeper Saydee Bacdad.

Or maybe she only makes it look easy. The sophomore had hand in her fifth shutout, and Bacdad spearheads a Vikings defense that has allowed only six goals in 10 BIIF matches.

For once, though, Hilo didn’t appear to have a large advantage in the goalkeeping department.

Konawaena freshman Kyanah Blas made the save of the match, veering to her left to stop Alyeemomi Amaral’s direct kicks from just outside the penalty kick to keep the match scoreless in the second half.

“Any other (goalkeeper), and I think that is in,” Saplan said.

Blas also stood tall last Saturday in a 2-2 draw at Waiakea.

“She saved us with some fantastic saves,” Miranda said.

He sees Blas on a similar career trajectory to that of two former Wildcat goalkeepers who earned BIIF Player of the Year, Marissa Minor, a 2007 graduate who played at Chaminade, and Taiana Tolleson, a 2016 grad who’s on scholarship at Vanderbilt.

“I think she’s one of our top keepers, and that is saying a lot,” Miranda said. “She’s calm-headed and I feel her progression for a freshmen is tremendous.”

Keaau 3, Kealakehe 1

Maurice Riingen, Kailee Martin-Tolentino and Keirstyn Yamamoto scored as the host Cougars won their first match to keep their playoff hopes alive, denying the Waveriders (1-9) a shot to clinch the No. 4 seed.

Keaau (1-8) can secure the final playoff berth with a win or tie Saturday at Honokaa. If the Cougars lose, they’ll meet Kealakehe in a play-in match.

Hawaii Prep 1, Makua Lani 0

Sofia Aguilar scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute, and Payton Au recorded the shutout in Waimea.

The Lions (3-6) and Ka Makani (6-2-2) will meet again Tuesday on HPA’s home field in the BIIF Division II semifinals.