BIIF football: Flores named 8-Man Player of the Year

The hallmark play of the BIIF eight-man football season came in the simplest form: Buddy Flores took the snap from center, put his head down, followed his blockers and bulldozed his way to the end zone.

From the beginning of the season until the end, Flores and Ka’u’s ground-and-pound offense ran roughshod over the competition, but it wasn’t until late in the season that the Trojans senior began to point skyward after scoring touchdowns to honor his best friend.

If imitation is indeed the best form of flattery, then Flores did right by Evan Manoha, who died unexpectedly in October. The eight-man Player of the Year award could be named after Manoha, who won the 2014 defensive honor for Ka’u and followed that up with the offensive accolade last season.

This season, after carrying his team when it needed him most and helping the Trojans to their second eight-man title in three seasons, Flores is the Offensive Player of the Year, as chosen by West Hawaii Today and the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

“Oh wow, I am psyched,” Flores said Saturday shortly after hearing the news. “Evan was my best friend, and I wanted to be just like him. To hear this makes me very happy.”

This is the first year the two sister newspapers, in consultation with the coaches, are choosing the BIIF awards.

Kohala defensive coordinator Chad Atkins wasn’t able to attend the title game on Oct. 29, and he’s almost glad. Flores came on in the second half and accounted for three touchdowns and ran for 158 yards in the Trojans’ 36-26 comeback victory against the Cowboys.

“Some of my players came up to me the next week and told me, ‘Man, Buddy was just unstoppable,’” Atkins said. “Ka’u, with the way they came back from adversity, showed a lot in becoming a champion.”

Truth be told, Flores missed a few halves of football due to disciplinary action. Still, he left an indelible mark for the Trojans (4-2) in the three-team league. In addition the title game, he threw a game-winning touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter for a triumph at Kohala, ran for three touchdowns in an overtime victory against Pahoa and ran and passed for a score in a season-opening win on the Daggers’ field.

“My team did fine without me, but when I went in I was happy to pound the ball,” Flores said. “Everyone did their job.”

Truth be told, Ka’u coach DuWayne Ke would have been just as happy if the offensive honor was split between the six Trojans blockers who helped spur his team’s run game.

“When they are happy, I’m happy,” Ke said. “They let Buddy do his job.”

Three of those blockers — fullback Jamal Buyuan and offensive linemen Nainoa Ke and Isaiah Naboa — were named to the all-BIIF team, along with Pahoa running back Kaniala Harris, Kohala running back Kobie Kaholoaa-Aguilar, Pahoa offensive lineman RJ Rowan and Kohala wide receiver Owen Culp.

“I wouldn’t have made it anywhere without my blockers,” Flores said.

He said it was extra special that he found out about the honor Saturday while he was with his girlfriend, Deisha Gascon, a Ka’u graduate who is on leave from the military.

Next year, Flores would like to follow a similar path and join the armed forces.

He’s already followed in Manoha’s footsteps.

“My favorite moment of the season was when I scored that final touchdown against Kohala and got to celebrate with (teammate) John Kalahiki,” Flores said. “That’s when I knew we had it and we had honored Evan.”