BIIF eight-man football: Pahoa’s Harris smashes eight-man records

There have been no shortage of video game-like performances in eight-man high school football this season, and Keala Harris’ latest romp takes a backseat to none of them.

Harris was simply electric Saturday in Kapaau, scoring touchdowns four different ways to power Pahoa to a 46-36 victory.

Consider what Harris accomplished:

• Two rushing touchdowns

• Two kickoff returns for score

• One touchdown catch

• One punt return for a touchdown

All that was missing was a touchdown pass, but when you add it all up Harris rewrote the BIIF eight-man record books – the league has sanctioned the sport since 2014 – with six touchdowns and an all-purpose yardage total that neared a third of a mile.

According to the Daggers, Harris gained approximately 447 yards on rushing and returns and added 100-plus yards in receiving.

Not to be forgotten, Matthew Meyer also scored a touchdown as Pahoa (3-1 BIIF, 5-1) got back on track after suffering its first loss at the hands of Ka’u.

The Cowboys (0-4, 0-5) put forth their best effort of the season but were eliminated from championship contention.

The Daggers and the Trojans (3-1, 3-2) each have a game left with Kohala – Ka’u hosts the Cowboys this Saturday and the Daggers play them Oct. 13 at Keaau – before they decide the title on Oct. 21 at Pahala.

The eight-man season has been prolific statewide on many fronts this season, and calculators aren’t necessarily optional to keep track.

Consider:

• Harris totalled an eye-popping 622 rushing yards and seven scores in the Daggers’ first two wins, but in hindsight those totals seem like every game occurrences.

• Lanai beat Ka’u 90-58 on Sept. 9 in what was reported to be the highest-scoring Hawaii prep game on record, but not before Trojans freshman Isaiah Pilanca-Emmsley ripped his way for five touchdowns.

• Molokai has since twice rolled over Lanai with two 70-point onslaughts on offense.

• That’s the same Molokai team that Harris abused in a 34-27 preseason victory. The Farmers have since won five in a row.

• Ka’u’s Zachary Kai ran for reported a 324 yards and three touchdowns Sept. 16 in a win at Kohala.

What’s next?

BIIF fans have three more opportunities to find out.