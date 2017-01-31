Hole-in-one

Alan Kim

Jan. 24 at Big Island Country Club

Hole: No. 5, 145 yards, 8 iron

Witnessess: Kris Formica, Tom Cavanagh, Scott Olin

Makalei Kolepa Hui

Jan. 28 at Makalei Golf Club

Format: 4-person team, best 3 of 4

Results: John Kiaha, Larry Leedom, Steve Hayward, Ed Skelton (205); Sandy Nakaya, Mike Castiglone, Bill Stockly, Norm Pacheco (212); Stan Dodd, Dave Puckett, Steve Schmelz, Chuck wells (213)

Closest to the pin: Pete Callahan (No. 5); Stan Dodd (No. 8); Ralph Sallee (No. 16)

Keauhou Kona Men’s Golf Club

Jan. 28 at Kona Country Club

Format: Low net

A flight: Jimmy Durham (70); Bob Marten, Bob Johnson (tie, 72)

B flight: Bill Olafson (72); Bud Truswell (74); Curtis Boyd, Al Sullivan (tie, 75)

Low gross: Bob Marten (74)

Closest to the pin: Ted Field (No. 3); Bob Marten (No. 5, 17); Curtis Boyd (No. 12)

M&M Golf Club

Jan. 24 at Makalei Golf Club

Format: Odd holes, half handicap

A division: Diana Butler (35.5); Junko Clark (38); Janis Walker (38.5)

B division: Kasie Wessels (34); Gayle Scoggin (37.5); Noram Julia (38)

Low putts: Lina Takai (31)

Chip ins: Junko Clark (No. 13)

Jan. 27 at Big Island Country Club

Format: Better odds or evens, half handicap

Results: Bitchie Hayward (30.5); Anne Cole, Judy Pettersen, Linda Takai (tie, 33.5)

Low putts: Anne Cole (34)

Chip ins: Judy Pettersen

Na Wahine Women’s Golf Club

Jan. 26 at Waikoloa Village

Format: Best nine holes, half handicap

1st flight: Kasie Wessels (27.5); Yuriko Daniel, Kay Bryant (tie, 28.5)

2nd flight: Celeste Bell (25); Sally Evans (26); Noriko Kato, Sanday Price (tie, 26.5)

Low putts: Kay Bryant (32)

Closest to the pin: Trish Kimball (No. 3); Bonnie Hanley (No. 6, 16); Mona Peck (No. 12)