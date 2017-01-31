Hole-in-one
Alan Kim
Jan. 24 at Big Island Country Club
Hole: No. 5, 145 yards, 8 iron
Witnessess: Kris Formica, Tom Cavanagh, Scott Olin
Makalei Kolepa Hui
Jan. 28 at Makalei Golf Club
Format: 4-person team, best 3 of 4
Results: John Kiaha, Larry Leedom, Steve Hayward, Ed Skelton (205); Sandy Nakaya, Mike Castiglone, Bill Stockly, Norm Pacheco (212); Stan Dodd, Dave Puckett, Steve Schmelz, Chuck wells (213)
Closest to the pin: Pete Callahan (No. 5); Stan Dodd (No. 8); Ralph Sallee (No. 16)
Keauhou Kona Men’s Golf Club
Jan. 28 at Kona Country Club
Format: Low net
A flight: Jimmy Durham (70); Bob Marten, Bob Johnson (tie, 72)
B flight: Bill Olafson (72); Bud Truswell (74); Curtis Boyd, Al Sullivan (tie, 75)
Low gross: Bob Marten (74)
Closest to the pin: Ted Field (No. 3); Bob Marten (No. 5, 17); Curtis Boyd (No. 12)
M&M Golf Club
Jan. 24 at Makalei Golf Club
Format: Odd holes, half handicap
A division: Diana Butler (35.5); Junko Clark (38); Janis Walker (38.5)
B division: Kasie Wessels (34); Gayle Scoggin (37.5); Noram Julia (38)
Low putts: Lina Takai (31)
Chip ins: Junko Clark (No. 13)
Jan. 27 at Big Island Country Club
Format: Better odds or evens, half handicap
Results: Bitchie Hayward (30.5); Anne Cole, Judy Pettersen, Linda Takai (tie, 33.5)
Low putts: Anne Cole (34)
Chip ins: Judy Pettersen
Na Wahine Women’s Golf Club
Jan. 26 at Waikoloa Village
Format: Best nine holes, half handicap
1st flight: Kasie Wessels (27.5); Yuriko Daniel, Kay Bryant (tie, 28.5)
2nd flight: Celeste Bell (25); Sally Evans (26); Noriko Kato, Sanday Price (tie, 26.5)
Low putts: Kay Bryant (32)
Closest to the pin: Trish Kimball (No. 3); Bonnie Hanley (No. 6, 16); Mona Peck (No. 12)