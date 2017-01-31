Letters to the Editor: 1-31-17

Booze bottles a bad sign

As one who regularly walks my dog (or more accurately he walks me) in Waikoloa Village, it is impossible not to see all the little alcohol bottles (like the ones on airplanes) everywhere. Let me repeat, everywhere. Of course, they present a potential threat to my dog and me as many are broken from being tossed out of a moving car. Try to walk along Paniolo Avenue, there are too many to count but that’s just an example.

More importantly, in my mind, why do at least two unnamed businesses in the Village even sell them? They are obviously used as a cheap way to get drunk while driving. There is no other logical reason for them. I’m sure the stores make a huge markup profit on them, but at what cost to the rest of us public peeps? Just feeding the alcoholics who use them, there is no other reason to sell them. Not even going to get into drinking and driving issues from them. That’s just obvious. They are everywhere. I am sure it’s not just here in the Village but I’m asking both businesses to just stop selling them. Do the right thing. Profits aren’t the “bottom line” here.

David Hirt

Waikoloa Village

Making America meaner

What are we to make of President Trump’s apparent ignorance of our history and traditions, and indeed of the very foundations of our great society? We have always striven to be a nation of ideals, and a bastion of freedom, a safe place where people from far and wide can come to help create a better world.

Trump and his supporters would have us slam the door in the faces of people who love the idea of America. I’m afraid our president will not make America greater, just meaner.

James Karkheck

Captain Cook