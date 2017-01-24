Letters to the Editor: 1-24-17

Ancient navigators would have supported TMT

I am writing regarding the TMT controversy. I just walked inside my house after observing the night sky. It was stunning! I believe the ancient ones were equally impressed by the majesty of the heavens. The aina supports the ability to live and observe. The lani is the observed. The TMT project supports this.

There are no real problems to TMT, only efforts to power and control overimagined affronts.

If an ancient navigator could be asked his opinion, do you think his answer would be anything but that they did not make the journey without the best knowledge they had…and always improved by observation?

Richard Johnson

Captain Cook

We should work with Trump

I watched the inauguration of President Trump on TV this morning and thought he may not have been my personal choice for president but he does deserve a chance to prove himself. I think he may surprise us and do the right thing by our nation and its people. In any event, he was the choice of the new generation so we should all work with him to make our nation stronger and better.

Colleen Miyose-Wallis

Kailua-Kona