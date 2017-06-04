Letters: 6-4-17
Kahaluu development a bad idea
Think about it. 306 more timeshares on Alii Drive at Kahaluu is an insane proposition. As stated in WHT May 12, The parking lot at Laaloha/Magic Sands paved over important cultural sites and now has to be dug up and re-configured.
This costs the county a lot of money. Why didn’t we do it right the first time and save some money?
“The parking lot’s closure is necessary to honor commitments the county agreed to with the Hawaii Island Burial Council, State Historic Preservation Division, cultural and lineal descendants, and cultural practitioners in respect of and in furtherance of the preservation of Haukalua Heiau and several other culturally significant sites located on the property,” an announcement by the county stated in the May 12 article.
I wonder if the county is making the same mistake again by considering permits for 306 timeshares across from Kahaluu Beach Park? If the county grants the needed permits, will we be sued down the line for allowing development on top of layers of historic and important cultural sites?
What on Earth is Kamehameha Schools thinking? The sale of this property by them is contingent on whether permits are granted, I hear. Do the decision-makers live in Honolulu and do not understand the important significance of this area to Kona and to all of Hawaii?
Bad idea — 306-plus vehicles added to already congested Alii Drive, aging infrastructure, sea level rise, water salinity issues, stealing potable water from South Kona to use for more North Kona developments, sewer issues, beach water quality, and hundreds more people using the park; what could go wrong?
There should probably be a moratorium on large developments on Alii Drive until the infrastructure of the area is up to snuff, to do anything else is a disservice to residents and our visitor’s vacation experience. Tell the county to forget this bad idea and save us some money on potential future lawsuits by emailing jeff.darrow@hawaiicounty.gov
Shannon Rudolph
Kailua-Kona
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.