Letters: 12-25-16

Toxicology, poisoning a matter

of dosage

I have read that humans throw about 40 billion tons (2013 assessment) of CO2 into the atmosphere every year (it used to be 30 billion tons and before that it used to be a lot less!), much more than volcanoes do.

Do you believe that eating too much salt will kill you? My guess is that your answer would be “it depends on how much and how often I ingest it.” My research tells me that you need to ingest about 1 gram of salt per kilogram of weight to die and this was used as a method of ritual suicide in China (Here in the USA, our most used method of suicide is through the use of firearms followed by suffocation and then poisoning). Now that you have this information, I highly doubt that you would begin ingesting 1 gram of salt per kilogram of your current weight.

A wise old man once told me that “toxicology is just a matter of dosage.” Want to OD on something? Indulge until you drop dead! Even Exxon knew about the dangers of excessive CO2 in our atmosphere many decades ago: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/exxon-knew-about-climate-chan....

John Dresser

Waikoloa