Letters: 12-24-16

To Russia with love

I have been reading a lot lately about concerns over Russian involvement in our elections. I would like to share a little history on this subject.

A sitting U.S. senator sent an emissary to the Russian spy agency requesting help in the upcoming election. This senator had thoughts of running for president and wanted Russian help. This senator offered the Russians a deal, in exchange for Russian assistance to his party in the election.

First, this senator offered to meet personally with the Russians in Moscow and assist the Russians, so they may be better prepared and more convincing during appearances in America and while negotiating with the current president.

Second, this senator offered to enlist his parties contacts with the largest television companies in America, to allow the Russians to take their case directly to the American people.

Who was this senator? It was Democrat Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Lester Shirley

Kailua-Kona

Jesus is peace

Many people are skeptical about the “peace on earth,” as they quote this partial verse from the second chapter of the book of Luke. What was really said to the shepherds about the birth of Jesus is “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased.”

The peace God brings is to individuals, not to particular nations or ethnic groups. If we have his peace in our hearts, then we can extend that peace to our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and strangers.

My prayer is that our community and nation would seek God’s peace and work to be peace-makers every day of our lives!

Ron Raridon

Kona

Plenty of hope out there

Well, that’s just sad. Michelle Obama says, “We have no hope.” I’m guessing the first lady doesn’t hold her hope in the only place we should. And that isn’t Jay Z and Beyoncé. Here’s a hint: Savior of the world.

Maybe the Obamas are thinking of joining their Hollywood friends and move to Canada? Funny thing though, I haven’t heard of any of them actually leaving yet.

I think Mrs. Obama would benefit from a visit with Santa. I have it on good authority that Santa works closely with “The man upstairs.” Surely, Old Saint Nick could help Michelle understand the true meaning of hope.

Carrie Moore

Kailua-Kona