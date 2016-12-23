Letters: 12-23-16

No Christmas spirit here

What a bunch of kukae this Alan Silverman (AS) spouts. In other words, who is doing the “ranting and excoriates” (to denounce harshly)? I do not do either. I simply try to make people, here on the island, aware. How my letter turned into a political dissertation is beyond me. It’s just lucky that I have a crocodilic exterior and that crap just slides of my back.

One thing that is for sure is that federal laws have been circumvented to fit various situations pertaining to simple common sense. As commander-in-chief, presidents have used their power to overrule, even if only temporally, such acts. AS writes “limits the use of military personnel for domestic law” (is that like martial law in Hawaii Dec. 7, 1941?). The word here is “limits” and makes one ask, “Where and what are limits to a request from the commander-in-chief?”

Hell, a president might want to limit the cost on bringing such an entourage to Hawaii and substitute “his” armed forces for a certain number of Secret Service personal etc., “to ensure the first family is safe.” An example on how simple things could have worked without causing any inconveniences or delays to the already congested Oahu highways was for the presidential party to get off Air Force 1, stroll over to a waiting Marine helicopter and be flown to Marine Corps Base, Kaneohe (all in a matter of minutes) and then board his limo and be ferried to his vacation home while being guarded by United States Marines.

Then AS goes on (using his words) about my “seething and inexplicable hatred of President Obama.” Let me make it clear that I am not, nor have I ever been, a fan of President Obama as I was not a fan of either of the Bushes, especially the “read my lips” Bush. Let me also express my personal feelings to such words aimed at my allegiance to my country and our president: If you had any bells between your legs, you would have come and said those treasonous things to my face.

Hugo von Platen Luder

Holualoa

Don’t ignore best Christmas gift possible

This is a story about something so subtle, so deceptively small in its outer package, yet could make such a big difference in the world. Have not most of us at some point in our lives, discovered after all the Christmas festivities, a present missed and unopened tucked under the tree?

There was one, left to all of us in our own time that was the most precious gift of the season. As it was discovered, its wrapping proved most curious. The enclosed card stated, “Tear off the cover, strip by strip. Unlike most Christmas wrapping, this one is ideal for burning. This gift is at first fragile, but can be nurtured to grow into your greatest dreams.”

To some, this seemed like a gift too good to be true. Taking the advice of their other fearful and suspicious friends instead of their own hearts, they threw the gift away unopened. Others put it aside in their closets, to be opened later, if they got around to it. Yet some, usually encouraged by their children, begin to open their gifts as directed. Strip by strip, they tore away the outer wrappings and threw them in the fire. Each shred had a word inscribed on it. Among them were “Hate, Despair, Animosity, Prejudice, Judgment, Fear, Selfishness, and Greed.” The fire burned brightly at first, but then it was extinguished as if it never existed.

Then came the most exciting moment of all — time to open the box. If I were to tell you what was inside, it would destroy the surprise of opening it yourself. All I can give you is a clue. Have some very good sunglasses ready, as the light you reveal inside will be extremely bright!

Steve Sudela

Kailua-Kona