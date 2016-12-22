Letters: 12-22-16

Hillary shoulda hit ‘em hard

Hillary should have fought more against the Republicans, not just Trump. She should have stressed what harm the Republicans have done to our country, by starting endless costly wars justified with lies, and by allowing Wall Street to destroy our economy and leave us homeless and jobless.

She should have repeated that the Democrats brought us out of the recession while the Republicans tried to stop them, just to make Obama a one-term president. She should have let voters know what harm Republicans would do if put in power again, such as ending women’s right to choose, allowing employers to pay women less than men, obstructing minimum wage increase, supporting destructive coal and oil polluters over clean renewable energy. Republicans will eliminate the power of the EPA, increase the cause of climate change and deregulate Wall Street again, the list goes. Hillary should have blasted them nonstop.

Republicans will privatize social programs for the benefit of their financial contributors who will run them for their own profit, such as Social Security, Medicare, prisons, the military, schools, post offices, etc., they are already doing it.

“When they go low we go high,” was a weak strategy, Hillary should have hit the Republicans hard for being lying hypocrites and lobbyists for the top 1 percent.

That’s not going low, that’s telling the truth. Republican ideology is one of greed, they have no plan for America, except to exploit us for profit by outsourcing our jobs and undoing the environmental and social progress Obama and the Democrats have accomplished in spite of Republican obstructionism. Trump voters are in for a rude awakening, and so is America.

Michael Swerdlow

Waikoloa

Create symbol to stop litter

How do we change the garbage on the side of the road? It’s so beautiful here on the island, from the waves to the Hawaiian dancer to the flowers and tropical plants on the side of the road.

I am Canadian, a visitor, in awe of such beauty. I am not the only one horrified at the garbage on the side of the road. Sure the rats are in delight, perhaps they will take over!

Are fines not in place? Do we not teach the young generations to have pride? Is it not as import as the waves?

Let’s create a logo with a gecko riding a wave! Where do we start for community activism? Stop the wave of garbage!

Shelli Elliott

Canada