Letters: 1-13-17

What about eradicating coqui frogs?

It was good to see the article on biosecurity measures in the Jan. 11 issue. An impressive amount of funds to be allocated to control different “invasive species.”

However, what about measures to eradicate the coqui frogs that are threatening areas near Kona?… and the entire island?

These “very noisy nonnative invaders” came from Puerto Rico. They are more abundant over in Hilo/Puna area, but are making appearances now up near Sunset Road.

If we don’t want to be overrun by the critters, (they’re very loud at night) shouldn’t some of the funds for Biosecurity be allocated to control them, as well?

We should act now to make a difference. Mahalo to the Invasive Species Council for making frogs a higher priority.

Note: This is an excellent website to learn more about coqui: http://www.ctahr.hawaii.edu/coqui/background.asp

Norm Moe

Kailua-Kona