Letters: 01-19-17

Help HDOT choose the right option

The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has sent a survey questionnaire to randomly selected box holder residents in Kona. The questionnaire seeks input to the Route 11 Capacity Improvement Project Study.

The emphasis primarily focuses in the sub-region of Kailua-Kona. The survey document has 17 questions. Twelve are personal profile type. Three are project choice type. Two ask for opinions. Fifteen would lead to statistical conclusions and derivation of traffic engineering data and project design. The two opinion type offers one to speak up. One offers the opportunity to address the road and traffic conditions. The other offers the opportunity to address vision and choices.

A summary of the options considered are as follows:

* Option 1. Expand to four lanes and left turn lane from Henry Street to Kamehameha III Road along Route 11.

* Option 2. Expand to four lanes and left turn lane from Henry Street to Lako Street along Route 11 and intersection improvements from Lako Street to Kamehameha Road III Road (examples include widening the road to create left turn or refuge lanes).

* Option 3. Intersection – specific improvements from Henry Street to Kamehameha Road III along Route 11 (examples include widening the road to create left turn or refuge lanes).

* Option 4. Contra-flow lane between Henry Street to Kamehameha Road along Route 11.

* Option 5. No changes should be made to Route 11.

The survey poll is mostly statistically pertinent to traffic engineering. The questionnaire also asks for an opinion on the choice of the five options. The selected option would guide the scope, formulation, and design of the project.

It is important that HDOT seek maximum public input on the viability of the proposed options and consider them with utmost respect. People have wisdom to make suggestions to help HDOT avoid chaotic decisions on transportation efficiency and equity for the communities.

Harold Murata

Kealakekua

Stop ridiculous hate

Dear friends, neighbors, visitors, too much hate going around this political scene. Stop it, please. The children and us old folks don’t need your hateful words and ideas and most of all your refusal to move forward.

We lost. But we also won. Be an optimist, not a pessimist. You want to make sure the world is OK — thinking globally? Good for you — now do something locally, get off your computer and stop writing so much nonsense about how to continue the hate, march against hate, etc. Be positive. It’s kept me alive for 87 years but you all gunna kill me with your sad, ridiculous editorials.

Anne Hamilton-Santos

Kona