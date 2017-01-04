Letters: 01-04-17

Respect sacred spots

To no surprise, after reading your recent headline article “Respect vs. right of way” in WHT’s Jan. 1 edition, there are those who continue to demonstrate an irresistible power of disrespect and arrogance over our sacred cultural sites.

It brings to mind an incident at the Pualani Estates Keau Kukui Ula Heiau, where individuals ignored the posted signs and decided to skateboard (and therefore desecrate) the heiau hillside.

Justification of such behavior to poison the spirituality of our treasured Hawaiian spaces is something we must never accept. An old proverb tells us arrogance diminishes wisdom. We must respect our sacred sites and care for them wisely. Malama ka aina.

Likeke Bumanglag

Kailua-Kona

Improve highway classification of Kuakini Highway

The letter dated Dec. 29 titled “Speed reductions won’t help” warrants further discussion of highway efficiency and safety on Kuakini Highway.

Kuakini Highway, a segment of Route 11, is undergoing a traffic capacity improvement study led by the Hawaii Department of Transportation. The project study limit is from Palani Road to Kamehameha III Road.

The objective is to improve traffic flow and safety on Kuakini Highway within these specified limits. Concomitant to that purpose would be to improve traffic circulation of the connecting roads in the adjacent vicinities.

The existing study would be greatly enhanced by including the remaining segment of Kuakini Highway to the intersection of Highway 180 and Route 11. This would greatly improve the sub region road system infrastructure for the business and residential communities.

Within the past two years, two car drivers died at the above intersection, and there has been an increase of nonfatal traffic incidents. In time, Kalelei and Haawina intersections are statistically ready as more cars speed on Kuakini Highway.

Neither the Hawaii Department of Transportation nor the Hawaii County Department of Public Works has the initiative to undertake jurisdictional authority or responsibility to improve Kuakini highway all the way. It becomes incumbent on communities to give input to the lead and responsible agencies to help them avoid chaotic decisions.

Harold Murata

Honalo

TMT fight doesn’t need misinfo

The debate over TMT is acrimonious enough without misinformation in WHT.

“… build the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope atop the summit…” There was never a plan to build it even near the summit. The proposed site is 500 feet lower.

Kenneth Stuart

Honaunau