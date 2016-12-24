Trump is dangerous — period

What has become expected and commonplace with our new president elect is this never ending wave of tweets that the Orange Oaf keeps pumping out. Like some adolescent teen, he sees Twitter as the best way to blast out his latest thought, probably while sitting on his gold toilet seat. This includes a range of subjects, like his disdain for Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live, or on matters of national concern and security.

I guess, this way, he doesn’t have to consult with advisers or anyone else to see if what he’s about to tweet is totally stupid and/or dangerous. Because he sees himself as “brilliant” (which he has told us outright many times) he feels that anything he says is spot on correct and excellent. This terrifies me.

This latest one is a window into a deranged mind:

Trump stunned nuclear experts Thursday by proclaiming in a tweet that “the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.” He manages to use “greatly expand” and “come to its senses” in the same sentence!

When questioned afterword by Andrea Michel (MSNBC) about this being a terribly dangerous and provocative statement, he “doubled down” saying “Let an arms race begin.” Julius Caesar lives on.

After hearing this, Vladimir Putin (at his annual news conference in Russia) immediately countered with saying that Russia would continue to modernize its armed forces, including nuclear weapons, but he added that the level of spending would diminish somewhat in coming years. He said Russia was not seeking a new arms race or to develop new nuclear warheads, but was instead seeking ways to improve its armaments so that they could pierce missile defenses.

This may or may not be a lie but this guy is brilliant. Now in the eyes of the world, Putin has become the sane sounding diplomat, while our soon-to-be president sounds like a teenager playing a video war game. Now, America has become the nuclear threat to the world, not Russia.

Trump hasn’t even taken office yet and he has made yet another dangerous statement that diminishes the stature, integrity and stability of America in the eyes of the world.

When Trump was declared the victor, my friend in Australia sent me an email that only said “God help us.” I only wish there was a God that could.

Jack Lunsford is a Kona resident and businessman.