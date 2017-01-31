Public shouldn’t be made to feel unwelcomed

As Canadian visitors to the beautiful Big Island for the third (and definitely not the last time), we would like to echo the concerns expressed in a recent letter to your paper about admittance to public shore accesses through some resorts. In our current stay on the island, we also have experienced unwelcoming receptions at two public accesses this week.

As we were aware there is limited public parking for Mauna Kea and the nearby Mau’umae beaches, we did arrive early but were told there was no parking left at either beach. We said we would like to look at the beaches and were allowed to proceed and in fact found that there were only nine cars parked at Mau’umae where we ended up spending a wonderful day on the beach and walking the Ala Kahakai Trail.

Our second attempt a day later (when we arrived even earlier) to park at Mauna Kea was again unsuccessful and it was with reluctance that the resort security guard at the entrance permitted us to drive down to drop off two of us who intended to hike from there south to Hapuna Beach where our friends would then park the car. Another security guard was waiting for us when we got into the Mauna Kea parking lot to make sure we didn’t linger. All very unfriendly and oppressive.

When our friends arrived at the parking booth at Hapuna, a state park yet, they were told they could not pay the $5 parking fee with a $20 bill, that only correct change would be accepted. When they protested, the attendant reluctantly gave them all their change in coins, in plastic baggies, no $5 or $1 bills. What bizarre policy and practice is this in a state park? There would have had a drawer full of $5 and $1 bills as the parking lot was at least three-quarters full.

As the beaches are public lands, we find this erosion of public access a worrisome situation and one that the county and state should address. With a state tourism industry worth $14 billion a year and a steadily increasing tourist population, public access to the shoreline should be proportionally increased, both for the benefit of tourists and residents.

The 40-car parking limit at Mauna Kea has not been increased in the over 10 years we have been coming here. Perhaps this should be taken into account as new resorts are built. Providing welcoming public accesses should be a primary requirement for resort zoning approvals. Otherwise, tourists without the money or desire to stay in these big resorts and Hawaii residents are being steadily deprived of access to public lands.

On a more positive note, we are very impressed at the almost complete absence of plastic bag debris. Congratulations for banning this environmental hazard and smoking in public places. Mahalo!

Jennifer Margison and Jim Henshall are residents of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.