Alarmed at Russia and Trump’s lies

I fully appreciate the points made by Ms. Rebecca Wright in the Wednesday, Dec. 21 edition of WHT. The nonchalant attitude that seems to prevail about Russian intervention in our election should be puzzling, and frightening, to everyone. I share her wonder about the reactions had the Russian intervention been on behalf of Secretary Clinton.

The interference in our election process by a longtime adversary scares the daylights out of me, as do the positions Trump supposedly takes on important issues. I say “supposedly” because his position on any matter seems to be wholly dependent on what it can do for him and his self-image. Nothing else seems to matter.

Trump lies with abandon, making one wonder if he can even recognize the truth if it is contrary to his preconceived notions. Scores of lies were uncovered by the various fact-checks made during the campaign, and he continues to tell whoppers, like stating last week that he won the popular vote. Late in the campaign the Washington Post reported that Trump had amassed such a collection of Four-Pinocchio ratings — 59 in all — that by himself he earned as many in this campaign as all other Republicans, or Democrats, combined in the previous three years.

Trump’s appointments to the cabinet are a clear reflection of the contempt he has for democracy, for our nation and for its citizens. He obviously dug to the very bottom of the proverbial barrel to find the candidates not only least qualified, but sworn enemies of the agencies and departments to which they are being appointed.

I would hope that his lies and crimes soon catch up with him and that impeachment proceedings begin very soon. We cannot afford a sociopath, devoid of any moral compass, occupying the presidency for the next four years.

Gil Taylor is a resident of Kailua-Kona