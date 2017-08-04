Obituaries: 8-4-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Chris Himan Sr.

Christopher “Chris” Hiram Himan Sr., 61, of Pahoa, died July 22, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Dec. 25, 1955, in Honolulu, he was a former parts delivery driver for Orchid Isle Ford in Hilo; former maintenance worker for Hawaii County Parks and Recreation, self-employed farmer, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Friends may call at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a 6 p.m. service. Friends may also call at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 for a graveside comittal service. The family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by, wife, Althea Himan, of Pahoa; children, Marcia (Randy) Romer, of Waikoloa, Christopher (Melissa) Himan Jr. and Teresa (Robert) Pickens, both of Keaau; mother, Betty Lou Capuano, of Waimea; brother, Danny (Terri) Ireland, of Las Vegas; sisters, Betty Ann (Augie) Fiesta, of Kailua, Oahu, Wendy Kamaka, of Oahu, and Antoinette Capuano, of Waimea; hanai brothers, Albert (Elizabeth) Perreira Jr., of Pahoa, and Steven (Terri) Perreira and Daniel Perreira Sr., both of Hilo; hanai sister, Helen (Robert) Fernando, of Pahoa; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Constance Riddle

Constance “Connie” Marie Riddle, 87, of Hilo, died Aug. 1, 2017, at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Champaign, Ill., she was a retired school teacher and librarian for schools throughout Hawaii and member of United Community Church, Hawaii Island Retired Teachers Association, and Senior Nutrition Center.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 at United Community Church, 1110 Kinoole St., for a 10 a.m. service. A graveside service and burial to be held at a later date in Smithland, Iowa. The family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by brother, Lawrence (Sue) Riddle of Republic, Missouri; sister, Christine (Roger) Larson of Prairie Village, Kansas; three nieces; one nephew; and three great-nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Colin Love

Colin “Bud” Lionel Love, 81, of Kailua-Kona, died July 1, 2017, at his residence. Born June 8, 1936, in Seattle, Washington, he was an attorney who was appointed as per diem judge in 1985 where he served as a district family court judge, a former geophysicist, geologist and an engineering geologist.

Private service held. Condolences to the family may be sent to P.O. Box 2072, Kailua-Kona, HI 96745. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 1285, Kailua-Kona, HI 96745.

He is survived by wife, Mary Love, of Kailua-Kona; sons, Stuart Love, of Coos Bay, Oregon, and Gregory (Jodi) Love, of Bend, Oregon; brother, Ralph (Gail) Love, of Carmel, California; grandsons, Kimo Love, of Coos Bay, Oregon, and Zachary Love, of Bend, Oregon; hanai daughter, Susan (Mika) Yandall, of Kailua-Kona.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Douglas Shimizu

Douglas Katsuhide Shimizu, 74, of Pahoa, died May 26, 2017, at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Lanai City, Lanai, he was a warehouseman with KTA and Y. Hata and U.S. Army veteran.

Private services were held. The family requests flowers and monetary donations (koden) be omitted.

He is survived by daughters, Karen Shimizu and Rinalee Shimizu, both of Pahoa; brother, Wade (Samantha) Shimizu, of Hilo; two grandchildren; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.