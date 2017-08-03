Obituaries: 8-3-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Chris Himan Sr.

Christopher “Chris” Hiram Himan Sr., 61, of Pahoa, died July 22, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Dec. 25, 1955, in Honolulu, he was a former parts delivery driver for Orchid Isle Ford in Hilo; former maintenance worker for Hawaii County Parks and Recreation, self-employed farmer, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Friends may call at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a 6 p.m. service. Friends may also call at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 for a graveside committal service. The family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by, wife, Althea Himan, of Pahoa; children, Marcia (Randy) Romer, of Waikoloa, Christopher (Melissa) Himan Jr. and Teresa (Robert) Pickens, both of Keaau; mother, Betty Lou Capuano, of Waimea; brother, Danny (Terri) Ireland, of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Betty Ann (Augie) Fiesta, of Kailua, Oahu, Wendy Kamaka, of Oahu, and Antoinette Capuano, of Waimea; hanai brothers, Albert (Elizabeth) Perreira Jr., of Pahoa, and Steven (Terri) Perreira and Daniel Perreira Sr., both of Hilo; hanai sister, Helen (Robert) Fernando, of Pahoa; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Diana Stefulic

Diana “Asolaria” Stefulic, 49, of British Columbia, Canada, died July 15, 2017. Born Aug. 16, 1967, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, she was an artist and a member of New Thought Center of Hawaii, volunteer with Feed the Children Kona/ArtWavEs Nourish the Children, and co-founded the Hawaii Dolphin Initiative.

Friends may call at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a celebration of life at New Thought Center in Kealakekua. Her ashes will be scatterd at a later date in Canada.

She is survived by mother, Bozena Kipling, of British Columbia; stepfather, Brian Kipling, of British Columbia; and sister, Jelena van Halderen, of British Columbia; a nephew and uncle.

Ronald Torres Sr.

Ronald John Torres Sr., 69, of Pahoa, died May 22, 2017. He was born in Honolulu.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Pohoiki Beach Park for a celebration of life; scattering of ashes will take place at noon.

He is survived by sons, James Rodriguez, Ronald Torres Jr., Kainoa (Donna) Torres, John Torres and Kainoa Torres; daughters, Ronalyn Torres, Jennifer Carter, Cindy (Derek) Kaneakua and Candis Kuuipo Torres; brothers, George Torres Jr., Daniel Torres, Nathan (Marieta) Torres Sr. and Matthew (Mamie) Milo; sisters, April (James Sr.) Moniz, Irene (John) Duque, Victoria Torres, and Nellanette (Hanalei) Nunis; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Penny White

Penny Diane White, 62, of Kona, died July 8, 2017, in Hilo. She was born April 30, 1955, in Independence, Missouri.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is survived by daughter, Amber White; sisters Diann Price, Karlena Echo, Mary Lou Dolt and Georgia Bueoy; and grandchildren Zayli Mead and Zayden Mead.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Thomas Taylor

Thomas J. Taylor Sr., 69, of Hilo, died July 2, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. He was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He is survived by son, Thomas John Taylor Jr.; daughters, Ivy (Shawn) Taylor Murphy and Amber Taylor; brother; George Taylor; sisters, Joan Taylor Icker, Linda Taylor Charles and Deborah Taylor; step-brother, Johnny Taylor; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Elizabeth Kapuras

Elizabeth “Libby” May Kapuras, 82, of Hilo, died July 26, 2017, at Pohai Malama. Born May 6, 1935, in Hilo, she was a supervisor of the Treasure Island Snack Shop and the Hilo Bay Snack Shop and member of the Central Christian Church in Hilo.

No services.

She is survived by spouse, Robert Kapuras Sr., of Hilo; daughter, Roberta (Calvin) Tamala. of Keaau; son, Robert Kapuras Jr., of Hilo; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Homelani Memorial Park.