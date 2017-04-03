Obituaries: 4-3-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Mieko Nishihara

Mieko Nishihara, 72, of Hilo died March 15, 2017, at her residence. Born Oct. 5, 1944, in Urasoe, Okinawa, she was a retired tour guide for Jack’s Tours, a former member of Hui Okinawa and the Kamana Sr. Karaoke.

A visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. April 6 at Hilo Hooganji Mission with a 5 p.m. memorial service. Family requests casual attire and no flowers. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.

She is survived by sons, Glenn (Maria) Nishihara of Hilo, Paul Nishihara of Honolulu; two grandchildren; cousins.

Arrangements by Homelani Cremation Services.

Donald Burciaga

Donald Joseph Burciaga, 68, of Hilo died March 4, 2017, at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Born Aug. 16, 1948, in Los Angeles, he was an Army veteran.

An inurnment service will be held at 9 a.m. April 7, at Veterans Cemetery No. 2 in Hilo. All fellow veterans and service members are invited. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.

He is survived by brother, Thomas Burciaga of Frederick, Md.

Geraldine Kalani

Geraldine “Geri” Kuulei Kalani, 83, of Hilo died March 15, 2017, at Hospice of Hilo’s Pohai Malama Facility. Born Aug. 19, 1933, in Honolulu, she was a waitress at the former Woolworth Restaurant in Hilo and a member of the Tenrikyo Kakaako Church and Alu Like Kupuna Program in Pahoa. She was also an honorary member of the Pilau Motorcycle Club.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. April 7 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with a 10 a.m. celebration of life. Burial will follow at Alae Cemetery. Following burial, lunch to be served at Puhi Bay (before Kalani’s camp site). Casual attire.

She is survived by daughters, Maile Estabillio of Hilo, Leimomi (David) Shearer of Glenwood, Karen (Gordon) Pacheco of Hilo and Chanel Fontes of Honolulu; sons, Gerard (Maxine) Kalani of Kona, Cassius Ford of Oregon and Keoki Willett of Hilo; sister, Winona Maka of Oahu; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Kerston Barro

Kerston Phillip “KUTING” Barro, 36, of Kawaihae died March 24, 2017. Born in Pahala, he starred in Hawaii Stars and Hawaiian Idol, was an ophthalmic technician for Dr. Eugene Ng at North Hawaii Community Hospital and a private caretaker.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. April 8 at Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo with a 10 a.m. service.

He is survived by mother, Liane (Willy) Barro-Kilmede of Kawaihae; father, Van Dalere of Hilo; brothers, Nestor Jr. (Kapeka) Daquep of Keaau, Van Ryan and Vansyn Dalere of Hilo; sisters, Courtney Barro-Kilmede of Kawaihae, Gayle (Greg) Andaya-Aquino of Oahu, Vanalynn, Rayvyn, Roseayn and Roxanne Dalere of Hilo; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Loretta Barro of Naalehu; paternal grandmother, Francisca Dalere of Paukaa; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Hans L’Orange Jr.

Hans “Pete” Peter Faye L’Orange Jr., 83, of Waimea, died March 27, 2017, at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born Oct. 17, 1933, in Waipahu, Oahu, he was a former rancher for Parker Ranch and McCandless Ranch, former executive director of Hawaii Leeward Planning Conference, a football coach and a community housing advocate. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and was dedicated to a number of community organizations including the Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation, Kona Soil and Water Conservation District, Lion’s Club, Hawaii Island Burial Council, Hawaii County Liquor Commission and Hawaii Cattlemen’s Association.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. April 8 at St. James Episcopal Church in Waimea. Reception will follow. Family requests aloha attire be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 278, Kamuela, HI, 96743.

He is survived by partner, Geraldine Goodenough; sons, Hans Peter L’Orange, III of Colorado; Jon (Ali) L’Orange of California; Eric (Anne) L’Orange of Colorado; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.