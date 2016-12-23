Obituaries: 12-23-16
Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.
Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.
Linda Worley
Linda Allene Worley, 68, of Kapaau died Dec. 17, 2016, at her residence. Born June 8, 1948, in San Bernardino, Calif., she was a homemaker, caregiver and landscaper.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Jan. 7 at the City of Refuge in Napoopoo. Condolences may be sent to M.McMillan, P.O. Box 1598, Kapaau, HI 96755. For information call 345-3232.
She is survived by daughter, Marrisa Brie (Kimo) McMillan of Kapaau; sons, Colby Brown of Springfield, Oregon, John Miller, Dustin Miller, both of Humble City, Calif.; several grandchildren.
Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.
Gale Kawamoto
Gale Diane Kawamoto, 56, of Holualoa died Nov. 8, 2016, at her residence. Born Oct. 31, 1960, in San Diego, she was a loan officer for Stanton Mortgage and Accredited Home Loans.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Old Kona Airport Beach Pavilion No. 3. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 47 Holualoa, HI 96725.
She is survived by daughters, Christina (Patrick Butler) Kawamoto of Holualoa, Casey (Brandon Enos) Kawamoto of Volcano; mother, Joan Graves; sister, Karen (Randy) Dalo both of San Diego; eight grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.
Paul Dixon
Paul W. Dixon, 80, of Volcano died Dec. 11, 2016. Born in New York, he was a professor of psychology at the University of Hawaii at Hilo from 1966 - 2012.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Dodo Mortuary, Hilo with a 6 p.m. service.Private burial will be at a later date. Casual attire and no flowers.
He is survived by children, Michael of Volcano, Theodore (Kenji) of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Eleanor of Alexandria, Va., Aaron Dixon of Seattle, Ursula Karr-Dixon of Pahoa.
Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo Branch.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.