Obituaries: 12-23-16

Linda Worley

Linda Allene Worley, 68, of Kapaau died Dec. 17, 2016, at her residence. Born June 8, 1948, in San Bernardino, Calif., she was a homemaker, caregiver and landscaper.

A celebration of life will be held at noon, Jan. 7 at the City of Refuge in Napoopoo. Condolences may be sent to M.McMillan, P.O. Box 1598, Kapaau, HI 96755. For information call 345-3232.

She is survived by daughter, Marrisa Brie (Kimo) McMillan of Kapaau; sons, Colby Brown of Springfield, Oregon, John Miller, Dustin Miller, both of Humble City, Calif.; several grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Gale Kawamoto

Gale Diane Kawamoto, 56, of Holualoa died Nov. 8, 2016, at her residence. Born Oct. 31, 1960, in San Diego, she was a loan officer for Stanton Mortgage and Accredited Home Loans.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Old Kona Airport Beach Pavilion No. 3. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 47 Holualoa, HI 96725.

She is survived by daughters, Christina (Patrick Butler) Kawamoto of Holualoa, Casey (Brandon Enos) Kawamoto of Volcano; mother, Joan Graves; sister, Karen (Randy) Dalo both of San Diego; eight grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Paul Dixon

Paul W. Dixon, 80, of Volcano died Dec. 11, 2016. Born in New York, he was a professor of psychology at the University of Hawaii at Hilo from 1966 - 2012.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Dodo Mortuary, Hilo with a 6 p.m. service.Private burial will be at a later date. Casual attire and no flowers.

He is survived by children, Michael of Volcano, Theodore (Kenji) of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Eleanor of Alexandria, Va., Aaron Dixon of Seattle, Ursula Karr-Dixon of Pahoa.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo Branch.