Obituaries: 10-4-17

Rosemary Hudoba

Rosemary Victoria Hudoba, 78, of Hawaiian Paradise Park, died May 28, 2017, at home. Born in Illinois, she was a retired employee of California’s public transit system and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 for a visitation and rosary at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Keaau followed by an 11 a.m. Mass. Urn committal follows at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Pahoa. Casual attire.

She is survived by numerous friends.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Corlis Ishikawa

Corlis O. Ishikawa, 65, of Waimea, died Sept. 19, 2017, at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born in Honolulu, she worked for the Eastman Kodak Company in Honolulu, the County of Hawaii Liquor Control Office in Kailua-Kona, United States Postal Service in Kailua-Kona and Waimea and member of Kamuela Hongwanji Mission.

Visitation will take place 5-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Kamuela Hongwanji Mission; memorial service at 6 p.m. Casual attire. Family requests no flowers.

She is survived by husband, Terrence Ishikawa of Waimea; sisters, Amy (Carl) Masuhara of Honolulu, Kelly Ann (Kerry) Kanbe of Austin, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Kikue Nakamura

Kikue Arakaki Nakamura, 98, of Hawi, died Sept. 16, 2017, at Kohala Hospital. Born June 17, 1919, in Kohala, she was a homemaker, part-time produce clerk at Takata Store, and member of Hawi Jodo Mission, Hawi Jodo Mission Fujinkai, and Kohala Okinawa Kenjin-Kai.

Friends may call at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Hawi Jodo Mission in Kohala for a 2 p.m. service. The family requests casual.

She is survived by sons, David Nakamura of Honolulu, Thomas (Elaine) Nakamura, Steve (Shirley) Nakamura, and Guy (Kaui) Nakamura of Kapaau; daughters, Harue Koyama of Kapaau, Naomi (David) Higa and Bess (Rod) Torigoe of Honolulu; brothers, Kenkichi (Tomi) Arakaki and Minoru Arakaki of Honolulu, Kensuke (Mina) Arakaki of Torrance, Calif.; sister, Jean Matsuda of Kapaau; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Darlene Domingo

Darlene Billena Domingo, 65, of Papaaloa, died Sept. 30, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Feb. 14, 1952, in Laupahoehoe, she was a retired registered nurse at Hilo Medical Center.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo for a 6 p.m. wake service. Casual attire and flowers and lei are welcome.

She is survived by husband, Jerry Domingo of Papaaloa; daughters, Nina (David) Stevens of Florida and Jade (John) Phiasiripanyo of Japan; son, Dominic (Michelle) Domingo of Papaaloa; five grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Nitura of Laupahoehoe, Adeline Saldua of Papaikou, Gloria Sanchez of Honokaa, Linda Walker of Hilo and Trinidad (Henry “Sonny”) of Keaau; brothers, Bernardo (Marilyn) Billena of Papaikou and Richard (Patsy) Billena of Honolulu; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Juliette Hensley

Juliette K’Jean Hensley, 52, of Glenwood died Aug. 27, 2017, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Lakewood, Calif., she was an adult caregiver.

A celebration of life will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Onekahakaha Beach Park. Casual attire.

She is survived by sons, Adlor and Luke of Oregon; mother, Sharon (Sueno) Matsumoto of Glenwood; hanai sisters, Galina Gonnelli of the Big Island, Karla Garcia of Glenwood; one granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Albert Kaneshiro

Albert Satoshi Kaneshiro, 92, of Las Vegas, died Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Born in Hakalau, he was the retired owner of Typewriter Center and The Computer Store in Hilo.

A service was held in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his wife, Kathrine K. Kaneshiro of Las Vegas; sons, Raymond (JoAnn) Kaneshiro of Kailua-Kona, Norman (Patricia Kaneshiro-Miller) Kaneshiro of Churchton, Maryland, and Ernest (Patti) Kaneshiro of Hilo; sisters, Tomiko Yoza of Waianae, Oahu, Kazue (Kingo) Yamada of Honolulu, and Sueko (Lawrence) Takenaka of Mililani, Oahu; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Laurie Robertson

Laurie Fraser Robertson, 86, died Sept. 17, 2017, in Hilo. Born in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, Canada, he was the owner of Robertson Construction in Canada and Paradise Farms in Hawaii.

A celebration of life will take place in Canada.

He is survived by sons, Craig (Nina) and Lauren (Jeri-Lynn); daughters, Dona (Twyn) Cindy and Trudy; four brothers; four sisters; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Barbara Cooksey

Barbara Jean Cooksey, 90, of Hilo, and formerly of Kona and Waianae, Oahu, died Sept. 20, 2017, at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. Born in Amarillo, Texas, she was a homemaker and member of the Bahai National Spiritual Assembly of South Hilo.

Private family services were held. The family requests flowers and monetary donations (koden) be omitted.

She is survived by sons, Richard Lowell (Virginia) Cooksey of Kailua-Kona, Gary Wayne (Vicki) Cooksey of Oakdale, California, and Billy Dale (Christine) Cooksey of Andros Islands, Bahamas; daughter, Diana Lee (Glen) Matsuda of Hilo; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Wade DuPont

Wade Wilson Kaleo DuPont, 46, died Sept. 15, 2017, in Hilo. Born Sept. 18, 1970, in Honolulu, he was a resident manager, funeral director and comedian.

Services to be held Oct. 7 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and services at 10:30 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

He is survived by father, Howard Kaleo DuPont; mother, Wanda DuPont; brother, Kenward DuPont of Pahoa; sister, Yolanda DuPont of Mountain view; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and two grand nieces.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.