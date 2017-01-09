Obituaries: 1-9-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Odaia Pagan

Odaia Pagan, 82, of Hilo died Jan. 2, 2017, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in New York, she was a homemaker.

Friends may call from 9–10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo for a 10 a.m. memorial Mass. Casual attire.

She is survived by husband, Peter Pagan of Hilo; sons, Eric Camacho of San Francisco, Alan Pagan of Hilo; hanai daughter, Odaia Camacho of Chicago; two grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Charles Aiona Jr.

Charles “Chuckie” Ahlee Aiona Jr., 67, of Keaau died Nov. 30, 2016, at home. Born July 22, 1949, in Olaa, he was a retired nursery worker for Orchids of Hawaii.

Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 13 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with a 7 p.m. funeral service. Cremation to follow. Casual attire and flowers welcomed.

He is survived by sons, Charles (Kathy Sanchez) Aiona III, Derek Aiona, all of Keaau and Charles (Lisa) Aiona of Honolulu; daughter, Lilith (Robin) Aiona of Keaau; hanai sons, Alan Orevillo of Keaau and Nathan (Leann) Orevillo of Hilo; hanai daughter, Francine Orevillo of Keaau; hanai mother, Sophie Aiona of Pahoa; brother, Edward (Anna) Aiona of Mountain View; sisters, Ella (Orlando) Manuel of Keaau and Idalyn Isom of Kentucky; hanai sisters, Laverne (Dean) Hess of Pahoa, Judy Aiona of Pahoa and Shawn Aiona of Pahoa; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Clarence Branco

Clarence Gonsalves Branco, 86, of Papaikou died Jan. 2, 2017, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Kalopa, he was a retired game management assistant with the Department of Land and Natural Resources and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was also a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Friends may call from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Papaikou for a 10 a.m. Mass, followed by urn committal at the Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. The family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by wife, Charlotte Branco of Papaikou; sons, Wesley Branco of Kurtistown, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Branco of La Quinta, Calif.; daughters, Tammy Branco of Indio, Calif., Laurie (Conrade) Mercado of Hilo; sisters, Virginia Dooley of Oregon, Gladys (Russell) Heu of Oahu, Stella Regidor of Kona; one aunt, 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Nason Delostrico

Nason Luke Delostrico, 48, of Kailua-Kona died Dec. 27, 2016, at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua. Born Nov. 23, 1968, in Kealakekua, he was a truck driver for Honsador Lumber, served on the worship team and was a member of Hope Chapel Kailua-Kona and also an Army veteran.

A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at Hope Chapel Kailua-Kona in the Makua Lani Christian Academy Bridge Building. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Hope Chapel Kailua Kona, P.O. Box 954, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96745.

He is survived by wife, Suzan Delostrico; daughters, Tiffany Delostrico both of Kailua-Kona, Alicia (Michael) Wallace of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kahealani (Travon) Charity of Watertown, N.Y., Kawaileolani Delostrico of Houston, Texas, Sarah Delostrico of Kailua-Kona; mother, Annabelle Delostrico of Kailua-Kona; sister, Tammy (Jesse) Medeiros of Honaunau; brother, Norris (Kehaulani) Delostrico of Mountain View; four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii and Oahu Mortuary and Crematory.

Alden Hai-Kelly

Alden Hanale Hai-Kelly, 44, of Hilo died Dec. 20, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was an educational assistant at Waiakea High School, a store clerk with Highway X-Press Mini-Mart in Pepeekeo and a former manager of the Kaumana 7-11. He also worked as a manager at Cinnabon, a store clerk at Orchidland Wikiwiki Mart and food prep at Cafe 100.

Friends may call from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a 10 a.m. service. The family requests that aloha attire be worn.

He is survived by mother, Winona (Jordan) Rosado of Kalapana; brother, Grayden (Summer) Hai-Kelly of Kalaoa-Kona; sisters, Katherine Hai-Kelly of Hilo, Lira Hai-Kelly of Las Vegas, Meliah Hai-Kelly of Hilo, Jaslynn (Excel) Aguinaldo of Hilo; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.