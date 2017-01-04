Obituaries: 1-4-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Vaitea Alani

Vaitea Mailani Alofamoni Alani died Dec. 16, 2016. She was born Dec. 16, 2016.

She is survived by her father, Kona Alani; mother, Masina Rupati; brother, Vaitoanui; sisters, Vaihere, Vaitiare, Vairea and Vaiheari’i Alani.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Ronald Yamamoto

Ronald Shuichi Yamamoto, 71, of San Diego died Nov. 28, 2016, in San Diego. Born in Kurtistown, he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and was retired from the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Private services held.

He is survived by daughter, Julie-Ann Yamamoto of San Diego; sister, Ann (Kenneth) Yasutomi of Hilo; brother, Clyde Yamamoto of Las Vegas; one granddaughter and a niece.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Sadae Taira

Sadae “Sadie” Taira, 92, of Hilo died Dec. 24, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Hilo, she was retired from Hilo Medical Center and a member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin and Piihonua Community Association.

Private services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

She is survived by husband, Kazumasa Taira of Hilo; sons, Edwin (Susan) Taira and Harvey Taira of Hilo; daughters, Kathleen (Charles Kuehu) Taira of Honolulu, Jere (Rick) Shimomura of Maui; brothers, Tsutomu (Emiko) Ueno of Hilo, Kenneth (Sue) Ueno of San Diego; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ichiko Hisanaga

Ichiko Hisanaga, 95, of Hilo died Nov. 25, 2016, at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born March 21, 1921, in Laupahoehoe, she was a retired music teacher and member of the Church of the Holy Cross in Hilo.

Services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.

She is survived by son, Bruce Hisanaga of Honolulu; daughter, Ruth (Ralph) Smith of Charles City, Iowa; sister, Ethel Yoshimasu of Hilo; two grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.