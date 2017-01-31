Obituaries: 1-30-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Richard Boom

Richard Francis Boom, 84, of Pahoa died Jan. 21, 2017, at home. Born in South Dakota, he was an HVAC sales representative at his brother’s heating company. He was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3830 in Pahoa.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3830 in Pahoa.

He is survived by son, Gary Boom of Gresham, Ore.; daughter, Laurie Holliday of Newberg, Ore.; hanai daughter, Robin Kloda of Pahoa; brother, Gene Boom of Aurora, Ore.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Albert Pagador Sr.

Albert Pagador Sr., 90, of Kapaau died Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Born Nov. 6, 1926, in Hawi, he was a retired engineer at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and a journeyman mechanic for the former Kohala Sugar Co. He was also a volunteer leader for over 40 years with the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council, who was honored with the Service to Youth - Silver Beaver Scouting Award and a World War II Army veteran.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 4 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kohala Ward with an 11 a.m funeral service. Burial will follow at Hawi County Cemetery. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Kanani Pagador of Kapaau; sons, Albert Pagador Jr. of Kapaau and Lance (Wendy) Pagador of Kahuku, Oahu; daughters, Joan (John) Cornillez of Kapaau, Diane (Daren) Kuehl of Layton, Utah and Carol (Steve) Hood of Hawi; sister, Stella (James) Sagucio of Kapaau; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Benjamin Rivera

Benjamin “Benny” Rivera, 57, of Kohala died Jan. 3, 2017, at home. Born Aug. 17, 1959, in Kohala, he was a former park caretaker II for the State Department of Land and Natural Resources and former kitchen utility and groundskeeper for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

A celebration of his life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Hailama-Ana Rivera of Kohala; daughter, Melissa (Carlo Fudolig) Sugata of Las Vegas; sons, Conrad Rivera, Dayton Rivera, Dwight (Cherrylynn) Rivera, all of Kohala; hanai daughter, Ronalyn (Jordan Alejandro) Cazimero Alejandro of Kohala; brothers, George (Susan) Oliva of Waikoloa, Antonio (Della) Rivera Jr., Franklin Rivera, all of Kohala and James (Sheila) Oliva of Florida; sister, Brenda Cazimero of Kohala; 12 grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Jean Prowant

Jean Louise Prowant, 89, of Hilo died Jan. 22, 2017, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born April 21, 1927, in New York, she was retired elementary school teacher on the mainland.

Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by sons, Michael Tarring and James (Diane) Tarring of Hilo; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc.

Herman Salema

Herman Salema, 78, of Honolulu died Jan. 18, 2017, at Kaiser Medical Center in Honolulu. Born Aug. 15, 1938, in Olaa, he was a certified nurse assistant at both Leahi Hospital and Lunalilo Home.

Private services.

He is survived by sisters, Katherine (Mel) Hirayama of Hilo, Eleanor Eggleston of Virginia, Shirley Acol of Kurtistown; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements by Nuuanu Memorial Park &Mortuary.

Richard Topenio

Richard B. Topenio, 42, of Kailua-Kona died Jan. 21, 2017, in Kailua-Kona. Born Sept. 19, 1974, in the Philippines, he worked as a landscaper foreman for Resort Management Group.

Services were held Jan. 29. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived wife, Cynthia; daughters, Alliah and Arcy Topenio of Kailua-Kona; mother, Zoraida Topenio of Kailua-Kona; brothers, Robert (Chikako) Topenio of Honolulu,; Renier Joe (Kimberly) Topenio of Philippines; sisters, Jenny Topenio, Maria Catherine (June) Caramol, all of the Philippines; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Juliet Quinlan

Juliet Queja Guerpo Quinlan, 53, of Waimea died Jan. 10, 2017, at home. Born in Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan, Philippines, she was employed by Hawaii First Federal Credit Union.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by husband, Michael Quinlan of Waimea; sons, Nathan Quinlan, Sean Quinlan, both of Waimea; mother, Felicidad Guerpo of Hilo; sisters, Helen (Dennis) Guerpo-Bright of Las Vegas, Marilyn (Brian) Cabinatan of Honolulu, Ester (Danny) Icalla of Waikoloa; brothers, Romeo Guerpo of the Philippines, Mario Guerpo of Hilo, Hermogenes (Nancy) Guerpo of Riverside, Calif., Danny Guerpo of Kohala and Jaime (Victoria) Guerpo of Mountain View; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.