Obituaries: 1-28-17

Henry Yamane

Henry Mamoru Yamane, 86, of Napoopoo died Jan. 9, 2017, at his residence. Born Nov. 4, 1930, in Haiku, Maui, he was a retired student transportation officer and a minister at the Kealakekua Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Kamakahonu Ballroom with a 2 p.m. memorial service. No flowers.

He is survived by wife, Lilly Yamane of Napoopoo; son, Brian (Cynthia) Yamane of Kailua-Kona; daughter, Gail Medeiros of Napoopoo; brother, Kenneth Yamane of San Jose, Calif.; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Kona.

Eleanor Taylor

Eleanor “Tolo” Kanaholo Taylor, 86, of Kapaau died Jan. 12, 2017, at Kona Community Hospital. Born Oct. 1, 1930, in Honomakau, North Kohala, she was a retired civil service cook for the Naval Training Center in Point Loma, Calif. and a floral stylist.

Private service.

She is survived by daughter, Eileen (Brian Ymas) Taylor-Ymas of Kapaau; son, Gary Taylor of Honolulu; sisters, Beatrice Chau, Henrietta Emeliano both of Hawi; brother, Bush Kauahilo of Honolulu; hanai brother, Mike (Gary McAnally) Akey of San Diego; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Dale Sakumoto

Dale Keiji Sakumoto, 61, of Hilo died Jan. 17, 2017, at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was a member of Haleoluea Clubhouse.

Services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

He is survived by sister, Karleen Sakumoto of Washington; brothers, Ryan Sakumoto of Honolulu, Mark (Felina Panem-Sakumoto) Sakumoto of Hilo; four nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

John Layman Jr.

John Henry Layman Jr., 65, of Glenwood died Jan. 4, 2017, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Defiance, Ohio, he was a retired greeter at WalMart Hilo and a member of the Keaau Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Private family services were held.

He is survived by wife, Amalia Layman of Glenwood; daughters, Michelle (Jamie Cole) Clarke of Glenwood, Giselle (David) Tomich of Hilo; father, John Henry Layman Sr. of Defiance, Ohio; brother, Larry (Sallie) Layman of Arizona; sisters, Beverly (Randy) McCoy of Ohio, Rebecca (Russell) Pfeifle of California and Francie (Marty) Bawden of Utah; six grandsons, one great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Shane Aburamen

Shane Elizabeth Ohumukini Aburamen, 54, of Hilo died Jan. 6, 2017, at her residence in Hilo. Born May 24, 1962, in Dover, Del., she was the proprietor of Blane’s Drive Inn, Freddy’s Restaurant and Manono Mini Mart.

Private services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.

She is survived by son, Devan (Angela Coltes) Aburamen of Hilo; daughter, Casey Aburamen of Hilo; father, Robert Saucerman of Hilo; sisters, Kelly (Ed) Glader of California and Erin Fernandez of Mountain View; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. in Hilo.

Emilia Anicas

Emilia Damazo Anicas, 78, of Hilo died Jan. 1, 2017, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Pohina Pali, Ka’u, she was a retired food service manager at Ka’u Hospital. She was also a member of the Pahala United Methodist Church.

Private family services were held.

She is survived daughters, Melba (Darryl) Quiocho of Hilo, Susan (Brian) Okamoto of Hilo; son, Steven (Tracy) Anicas of Honolulu; sisters, Pauline Enriques of Pahala, Oria Brower of New Hampshire; brother, Vince (Juli) Damazo of Kailua-Kona; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.