Obituaries: 1-24-17

Pearl Kahookaulana

Pearl “Aunty Nona” Keonaonaikealaopuna Kahookaulana, 77, of Pahoa died Jan. 3, 2017, at Hale Hoola Hamakua. Born Sept. 8, 1939, in Puna, she was a former floral packer for Puna Flowers and Foliage, Inc.; former bus driver for Bragado Bus Co. and former papaya packer for Hawaiian Host, Inc. She was also a member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Kalapana.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Kalapana with a 6 p.m. wake service. Visitation will continue from 6-9 a.m. Jan. 28 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Kalapana with a 10 a.m. Mass at Pahoa Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pahoa Catholic Cemetery. Casual attire.

She is survived by sons, Samuel (Lena) Kahookaulana, Keonaona Kahookaulana, Elia (Susie) Kahookaulana, Albert Kahookaulana and Allen (Napua) Kahookaulana; daughters, Phoebe Kahookaulana, Deanna (Richard) Kahookaulana, Alvina (Junior) Kahookaulana, Norina (Tisha) Kahookaulana, Corina (Eric) Kahookaulana and Malina Kahookaulana; sisters, Elaine Hauanio, Queenie Ebinger, Leila Akana, Jewel Kaapana and Noelani (Floyd) Quihano; brother, Samson (Lynn) Kaawaloa; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo Branch.

Ethel Souza

Ethel Souza, 87, of Hilo died Jan. 3, 2017, at home. Born in Honokaa, she was a homemaker.

Friends may call from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass, followed by burial at the Homelani Memorial Park. The family requests that casual attire be worn.

She is survived by son, Reginald (Patricia) Souza Jr. of Colorado; daughter, Susan (Anthony) Pavao of Oahu; sisters, Eleanor (David) Gusman, Hazel Snedeker, all of Hilo, Betty Baguio of Keaau; five grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Kathleen D’Amico

Kathleen Louise D’Amico, 64, of Waikoloa died Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Born Aug. 7, 1952, in Ft. Meade, Maryland, she was a teacher.

A celebration of her life will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Waikoloa Community Church with a short service at 11 a.m. An informal potluck will be held after the service. Info: Rev. Deborah Knowles, revdebknows2@gmail.com. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

She is survived by sons, Nicholas (Abbie) D’Amico of Waikoloa; Michael (Amanda) D’Amico of Roanoke, Virginia; mother Edna Logan of Waikoloa.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.