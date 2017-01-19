Obituaries: 1-19-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Jane Ishii

Jane Ah Oi Ishii, 94, of Hilo died Jan. 4, 2017, at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Ookala, she was a retired Realtor from T&C Realty, Nakahara Realty, former manager of Big Island Educational Federal Credit Union and member of New Hope Hilo Hawaii.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at New Hope Hilo for a 10 a.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by children, Gordon (Abby) Ishii Jr. of Kona, Mona (Lionel) Victorino of Keaau, Lon (Patricia) Ishii of Volcano, Ronne (Kelley) Ishii of Keaau; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

William Week

William “Rusty” Russell Week, 66, of Kailua-Kona died Dec. 24, 2016, at his residence. Born March 11, 1950, in Santa Monica, Calif., he was a bartender for Kona Village Resort.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Holualoa Imin Center. Condolences to the family may be sent to 77-6425 Kuakini Highway Ste. C2, PMB 60, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740.

He is survived by wife, Peggy Waterfall of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Alison Week of Texas, Sarah Week of Kailua-Kona; stepdaughter, Melody Flom of Georgia; stepson, Zachary Waterfall of Honolulu; brother, John Nelson Week of Waimea; a granddaughter.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Jack Lee Sr.

Jack T. K. Lee Sr., 90, of Hilo died Dec. 29, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired manager with the Hawaiian Telephone Co. He was also a member of New Hope Hilo Hawaii.

Private family services were held. No flowers. No monetary gifts.

He is survived by wife, Sally Lee of Hilo; sons, Jack Lee Jr. of Louisiana, Lawrence Lee of Hilo, Bradley (Mikal) Lee of Waianae, Oahu, Rodney (Rhona) Lee of Waikoloa; daughters, Lurline Crouch of Honolulu, Blossom (Mark) Logan of Kailua, Oahu, Jade (Terrance) Vincent of Oahu and Sharon (Ted) Sugai of Hilo; brother, Duncan Lee of San Francisco; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Benjamin Rivera

Benjamin “Benny” Rivera, 57, of Kohala died Jan. 3, 2017, at home. Born Aug. 17, 1959, in Kohala, he was a former park caretaker II for the State Department of Land and Natural Resources and former kitchen utility and groundskeeper for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

A celebration of his life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Hailama-Ana Rivera of Kohala; daughter, Melissa (Carlo Fudolig) Sugata of Las Vegas; sons, Conrad Rivera, Dayton Rivera and Dwight (Cherrylynn) Rivera, all of Kohala; hanai daughter, Ronalyn (Jordan Alejandro) Cazimero Alejandro of Kohala; brothers, George (Susan) Oliva of Waikoloa, Antonio (Della) Rivera Jr. and Franklin Rivera, both of Kohala; sister, Brenda Cazimero of Kohala; 12 grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Doris deLumeau

Doris Mae deLumeau, 92, of Jacksonville, Fla. died Jan. 7, 2017, while visiting her son in Ocean View. Born April 27, 1924, in New Brunswick, N.J., she was a new accounts administrator at Hagerstown’s Trust Co. She was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Hagerstown, Maryland.

No local services will be held. Interment will take place at Cedar Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Hagerstown, Maryland.

She is survived by sons, Guy (Cathrynn) deLumeau of Ocean View, Gary deLumeau of Atlantic City, N.J., Gregory deLumeau of Palm Springs, Calif., Bruce deLumeau of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Brian (Marilou) deLumeau of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Diane deLumeau of San Diego, Calif.; brothers, Edward Leppert Jr., of New Brunswick, N.J., Billy Leppert of New Jersey; sister, Betty Brill of East Brunswick N.J.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary Kona.

Shizuko Nishioka

Shizuko Nishioka, 95, of Hilo died Dec. 7, 2016, at Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Hilo.

Private services were held.

She is survived by brother, Richard (Hanae) Nishioka of California; sisters, Aiko Okui, Teruko Matsunaga, both of Hilo, Takeko Ide of Honolulu; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Edmund Sanehira

Edmund Mitsuru Sanehira, 85, of Hilo died Dec. 15, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, member of Puna Hongwanji Mission, Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin, Anela Kumiai and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Private services held. Family requests no flowers and no monetary gifts.

He is survived by wife, Masako Sanehira of Hilo; sons, Stan (Roxanne) Sanehira of Hilo, Kurt Sanehira of Hilo, Blake (Jan) Sanehira of Keaau; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.