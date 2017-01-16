Obituaries: 1-16-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Primitivo Gualdarama

Primitivo “Primo” Gualdarama, 74, of Hilo died Jan. 12, 2017, at Hospice of Hilo’s Pohai Malama Facility. Born June 23, 1942, in Honolulu, he was a former employee for Panaewa Macadamia Factory and Mr. Papaya. He was also a member of New Hope – Hilo.

Visitation will be held from 3:45 -5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with a 5 p.m. funeral service. A graveside committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima Section. Casual attire.

He is survived by companion, Josephine Ramos of Ainaloa; sons, Raymond (Ranisha) Gualdarama of Ohio and John (Heather Fergerstrom) Gualdarama of Hilo; daughter, Primalynn (Wallace) Bullard of Oahu; 10 grandchildren; one aunt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Mathew Elderts

Mathew Lilipii Elderts, 80, of Mountain View died Dec. 21, 2016, at his residence. Born June 30, 1936, in Hilo, he was a retired construction worker.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo with an 11 a.m. funeral service. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo. Casual attire is requested.

He is survived by sons, Kendall (Jenell) Elderts of Pahoa and Mathew (Cierra) Elderts of Kurtistown; daughters, Renee (Bryan) Young of Waianae, Oahu, Diane Elderts of Pahoa, Corrina (Curtis) Chung of Kailua, Oahu, Delsey (Peni) Talamoa of Mountain View and Norine (Faalata) Satele of Kapolei, Oahu; sister, Eleanor Evangelista of Pahoa; 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

George Cross

George “Ben” Bernard Cross, 76, of Kealakekua died Nov. 24, 2016, at his home. Born May 19, 1940, in Lytham, England, he was a retired Navy chief machinist’s mate, a former Pearl Harbor Shipyard engineer, a security guard at Kona International Airport and a Navy veteran.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Yano Hall in Captain Cook.

He is survived by wife, Norita Cross of Kealakekua; son, Sean (Yuuko) Cross of Wahiawa, Oahu; daughter, Kalani (Mario Batangan) Cross of Kailua-Kona; brother, Peter (Robin) Cross of Riverside, Calif.; five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Tamae Fujitani

Tamae Fujitani, 96, of Ahualoa died Jan. 6, 2017, in the Hilo Medical Center. Born Sept. 29, 1920, in Makawao, Maui, she was a member of the Paauhau Jodo Mission.

Visitation will be held at at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Hilo Meishoin Buddhist Temple in Hilo with an 11 a.m. memorial service. Casual attire is requested.

She is survived by daughter, Gladys Nishiura of Hilo; son, Roy (Lynette) Fujitani of Irvine, Calif.; three grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Richard Medve

Richard Stephen Medve, 80, of Hawi died Nov. 27, 2016, at his residence. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he was a trade show exhibit designer, art curator and designer for the International Game Fish Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a trophy fabricator for the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament, a wood sculptor and a Coast Guard veteran.

Service will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to North Hawaii Hospice, 65-1328 Kawaihae Road, Kamuela, HI 96743.

He is survived by wife, Ann Medve of Hawi; sons, Jeffrey (Robin) Medve, Douglas (Melissa) Medve; one grandson, all of San Diego.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Trudy Ventura

Trudy Le Anna Ventura, 53, of Hilo died Dec. 19, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Oct. 26, 1963, in Honolulu, she was a manager and senior sales representative for the former Big Island Woodworks.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with a 6 p.m. celebration of Life. Casual attire.

She is survived by husband, Anthony Ventura Sr. of Hilo; son, Antone Ventura of Hilo; stepson, Tony Ventura Jr. of Hilo; stepdaughter, Kiki Ventura of Hilo; father, Joseph (Roberta) Mathieu of Nanawale; mother, Catherine (Terry) Elliot of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers, Manuel Vierra of Hilo, Joseph Donald (Vanessa Henriques) Mathieu of Keaau, Charles (Leticia) Mathieu of Hilo, John (Beth) Mathieu of Kentucky, Al (Leilani) Mathieu of Hilo, Tom (Janelle) Johnson of Honokaa; sister, Kimberly Johnson of Louisiana; hanai sisters, Tootsie Santiago of Hilo, Tiffany Turnbull of Maui; three grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.