Tutu’s House 1-31-17

Caregiving Conversations will meet tomorrow, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m.—noon with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Support will gather tomorrow from 1—2:30 p.m. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Discussion focuses on personal experiences, community and PD-related topics including current research. This group welcomes new and visiting participants and medical professionals.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday and Feb. 16. Singing in harmony produces benefits for not only the mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Yoga Basics with Janet Lam will meet on Feb. 6, 13 and 27 from 8—9 a.m. Start the week feeling balanced, flexible and strong. This class includes fundamental yoga poses, and although not specifically a beginner’s class, the movement sequence can easily accommodate students new to yoga or returning to a yoga practice.

Tutu’s Quilters will meet on Feb. 6, 13 and 27 from 9:30 a.m.—noon with Kathy Lukens. The get together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something they are working on.

Chair Tai–Chi Kung will be led by Cathleen Rickard on Feb. 6, 13 and 27 from 1:30—2:30 p.m. Enjoy simple, hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance and over all physical and mental well-being. The class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.

Beginner’s Yoga will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Feb. 7 with Kiyomi Falcon. Yoga has both preventive and therapeutic benefits. It increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns and muscle strain, relaxes mind and body, centers attention, sharpens concentration and frees the spirit.