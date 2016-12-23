Volunteers needed for AARP tax-aide program

Each year, the AARP Foundation, in conjunction with the IRS, provides free tax services to seniors and low and moderate- income taxpayers. This year it will be provided every Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Jan. 27 through mid-April at Waimea Community Center.

Positions are now open for both tax preparers and facilitators who assist taxpayers filling out forms and other office duties. Training is provided.

Info: Call Helga at 325-9949