Waimea District Park officially opens to public

WAIMEA — More than 60 parents and children frequented the Waimea District Park playground throughout the day on Monday on the facility’s first official day open to the public. Approximately 40 people utilized the 20,000-square-foot gym in the afternoon and early evening, including the free play volleyball adult players that held their first practice in the new location.

The numbers increased on Tuesday, with the 9-10 and 11-12-year-old boys’ league teams that practice there as part of an ongoing program that meets at the gym two days a week.

Free play activities for adults 18 and older include basketball on Wednesday evenings and volleyball on Monday evenings. Free play tennis is offered on Friday afternoons.

Current gym hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Fridays 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The park gate opens daily at 7 a.m.

The gym is not open yet on weekends but hours will be confirmed sometime in the near future, according to Mason Souza, County of Hawaii’s Parks &Recreation administrator.

Info: 887-1906 or http://records.co.hawaii.hi.us/weblink/1/doc/83610/Page1.aspx for full schedule