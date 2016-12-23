New Kohala branch manager appointed at HCFCU

KOHALA - Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) recently appointed Timothy Ashcraft as Kohala Branch Manager.

A longtime HCFCU team member, he has overall supervisory responsibility for the administration, operation, loans, personnel, community and public relations for the Kohala branch and HCFCU’s Honokaa branch as well.

“I’m so happy to continue my career with Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union and return to Kohala where I first started out,” Ashcraft said. “There’s no better job than helping individuals and businesses in North Hawaii manage their finances for today and for the future.”

He has a long career in the banking and credit union industry, including positions held at HFS Federal Credit Union, Bank of Hawaii and Riverview Savings Bank. Ashcraft was awarded the Small Business Administration Lender of the Year (West Hawaii District) four years in the row.

His community service includes Friends of the Children of West Hawaii, Kona Relay for Life, and the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce.