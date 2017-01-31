Competition will be held at Waimea Senior Center

WAIMEA — As one of the most popular parts of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the Bake-Off Contest draws a large crowd each year.

The competition will be held at the Waimea Senior Center this year instead of Church Row. The building is located near the main intersection in town on the southeast corner of the Lindsay Road/Mamalahoa Highway intersection, between the Waimea Preservation Association and Firehouse Gallery.

Although limited to cherry pies in the past, entries can now range from pies to cakes, to cobblers, crumples, cookies or bars.

Last year, 24 contestants whipped up their favorite desserts.

“We are welcoming as many people as possible to participate this year,” said Pat Lewi, president of the Waimea Senior Club. “We are branching out to other baked goods besides pies. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places at 11:30 a.m.”

Waimea resident June Coelho has won 3rd place three times with her original cherry pie with double crust featured in last year’s contest.

“When I was young I loved to bake and cook,” she said. “When I was 14, I went to work at St. James and was a cook there and a production supervisor over 47 years. I started in the competition three years ago. I don’t use any measurements.”

Entries for the contest will be due by 9:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. judging. Slices and whole pies will be available for purchase beginning at noon. Papa’s Sweet Bread will also be sold at the booth beginning at 8 a.m.

All entries must include fresh, canned or frozen cherries. The charity event benefits Waimea Senior Citizens Club.

Info: To enter or for more details call Pat Lewi at 885-4307