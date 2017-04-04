What do expiration dates mean?

Q: Products are dated with use-by, best-by and sell-by dates, which is fine if it’s not opened. Is there a rule once products are opened?

— A reader in Plymouth, Mich.

A: What’s lurking in your pantry or in your refrigerator can be worrisome. How long products last, especially once they are opened, is a question we all face.

But before you begin to think your pantry or refrigerator is breeding bacteria, consider that because a product has reached it’s expired date doesn’t mean it’s no longer good. Tossing out an item,when it could still be good is a waste. The obvious test with a lot of products is the smell and look test. If it smells bad and has mold growing, toss it. Never taste food to determine if it’s still good, says the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Product dates, according to the service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are not a guide for safe use — except for infant formula and baby food. The dates, rather, are a quality issue. Dates on packaging, which are not regulated by the federal government except for infant formula and baby foods, tell a consumer how long they can store the food and consume it when it is still at its best.

Keep in mind terms such as “sell-by” and “use-by” have different meanings.

“Sell-by” tells the store how long it can display the food for sale. It’s best, of course, to buy the food before it reaches the sell-by date. Refrigerate once you buy it, or freeze it for longer storage.

The “use-by” date is the recommended date for using the product for the best quality. It’s important to note, that the FSIS, says that with infant formula that date is a food safety. The agency says not to buy or use baby formula after its use-by date.

“Best if used by/before” is another indicator of how long the product will be of best quality.

For more storage information on certain foods, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov.