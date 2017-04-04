What do expiration dates mean?
Q: Products are dated with use-by, best-by and sell-by dates, which is fine if it’s not opened. Is there a rule once products are opened?
— A reader in Plymouth, Mich.
A: What’s lurking in your pantry or in your refrigerator can be worrisome. How long products last, especially once they are opened, is a question we all face.
But before you begin to think your pantry or refrigerator is breeding bacteria, consider that because a product has reached it’s expired date doesn’t mean it’s no longer good. Tossing out an item,when it could still be good is a waste. The obvious test with a lot of products is the smell and look test. If it smells bad and has mold growing, toss it. Never taste food to determine if it’s still good, says the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Product dates, according to the service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are not a guide for safe use — except for infant formula and baby food. The dates, rather, are a quality issue. Dates on packaging, which are not regulated by the federal government except for infant formula and baby foods, tell a consumer how long they can store the food and consume it when it is still at its best.
Keep in mind terms such as “sell-by” and “use-by” have different meanings.
“Sell-by” tells the store how long it can display the food for sale. It’s best, of course, to buy the food before it reaches the sell-by date. Refrigerate once you buy it, or freeze it for longer storage.
The “use-by” date is the recommended date for using the product for the best quality. It’s important to note, that the FSIS, says that with infant formula that date is a food safety. The agency says not to buy or use baby formula after its use-by date.
“Best if used by/before” is another indicator of how long the product will be of best quality.
For more storage information on certain foods, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.