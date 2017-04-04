Woman guilty of bribing agents for massage parlor protection
HONOLULU (AP) — A jury has found a woman guilty of bribing federal agents in exchange for protecting her Hawaii massage parlor from prostitution raids and help with the U.S. citizenship test.
Biyu Situ was found guilty Monday of two counts of bribery.
She was arrested after Homeland Security investigators said she offered money for raid protection, citizenship help and recruitment of prostitutes.
According to court documents she made the offer after two Chinese women at her massage parlor were arrested for prostitution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Butrick says jurors heard recordings of Situ saying she wanted the same arrangement her friend had with police.
She faces deportation to China and up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced in July.
Situ’s attorney Thomas Otake declined to comment on the verdict.
