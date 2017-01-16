Report says missing plane with 3 on board likely crashed

HONOLULU (AP) — A preliminary report says a plane missing since Dec. 30 probably crashed in the ocean.

Hawaii News Now reports the Cessna was taking Michael Childers, Whitney Thomas and John Mizuno to Oahu when it disappeared.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report saying the plane reached a maximum altitude of 2,500 feet before it started a descending right turn.

None of the three people aboard the plane were found.