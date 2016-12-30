Honolulu seeks action on trail causing problems for residents

HONOLULU (AP) — Oahu’s Maunawili Falls Trail is facing closure as the city of Honolulu plans to work with the trail’s landowner to address management concerns.

Residents living near the popular hiking trail have complained for years about visitors parking on their property and leaving behind their belongings.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting said in a news release it is demanding HRT Realty “address the problem immediately.” The company has the option to temporarily close the trail while it comes up with a new management plan that addresses residents’ concerns and still allows public access.

“We expect HRT Realty to come to the table and help the Maunawili Estates community fix the problems associated with the trail,” said Art Challacombe, the department’s acting director. “We don’t want to temporarily close the trail, but we have to address the concerns of the residents who are forced to put up with disruptive activity in their neighborhoods on a daily basis.”

The city has given HRT, which also owns the adjacent Royal Hawaiian Golf Club, until June to create the plan. If the company chooses to close the trail in the meantime, the trail must be reopened by October.

HRT is at risk of losing its permit or having operations at the golf course halted if the changes aren’t made.

“It is my position that if the property owner does not want to be responsible neighbors, then we as a city will rescind their right to operate their golf course,” said Honolulu Councilman Ikaika Anderson.