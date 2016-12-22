Hawaii sees increase in people leaving for mainland in 2016

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal figures show more people are leaving Hawaii for the mainland than coming to live in the state.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates show 10,000 more people left Hawaii than moved in from the mainland over the last year. About 30,000 more people left between 2010 and 2016, Hawaii News Now reported.

The number of people leaving the state has increased over the years. From 2014 to 2015, about 6,700 people left for the mainland, up from just 941 in 2010.

The population loss this year was countered by local births and migrants from other countries.

According to the Census estimates, Hawaii’s population grew by less than 1 percent in 2016 compared to last year. The state added about 3,400 people over the one-year period that ended in July to reach a population of about 1.4 million.

Hawaii also averaged 51 births a day and 33 deaths.