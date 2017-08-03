Hawaii’s top 2 health insurers propose rate increases

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s two largest health insurers have filed to raise insurance rates next year.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2vvW16K ) Wednesday that the Hawaii Medical Service Association is seeking to raise its rates by an average of about 27 percent, while Kaiser Permanente is proposing a rate increase of about 20 percent.

Together, the increases would impact nearly 33,000 residents covered by the federal Affordable Care Act.

The insurers filed the proposal rates with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees policies under the Affordable Care Act.

The health insurance companies have blamed policies of both former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump for the proposed rate increases.

The Hawaii Medical Service Association reported losses of $48 million in 2015 and 2016 for Affordable Care Act individual plans and expects a third year of losses for 2017.