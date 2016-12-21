College student charged after Hawaii seabirds found dead
HONOLULU (AP) — A 19-year-old college student has been charged with animal cruelty, nearly a year after seabirds were found dead at a Hawaii nature reserve.
Christian Gutierrez is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty and other charges. The Hawaii Department of Public Safety says he turned himself in Tuesday and was released after posting $25,000 bail.
Hawaii News Now reports there were at least 15 destroyed nests of Laysan albatrosses at Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve last December.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Myles Breiner, says his client didn’t harm any birds. He says Gutierrez was camping at Kaena Point with a group of classmates from Punahou School, a prestigious prep school in Honolulu. Breiner says one of the others is responsible.
According to a police report, Gutierrez attends New York University. He’s scheduled to be arraigned next week.
