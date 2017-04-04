Bill sending beauticians to domestic violence training dies

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii bill that would have required beauticians to undergo training to spot signs of domestic violence has died.

The idea behind the proposal was that hairdressers and manicurists often have close relationships with their clients. Some believe they could spot bumps or bruises and play a role combatting domestic violence.

Sen. Donna Mercado Kim questions why beauticians were singled out and whether they would assume liability if they gave advice and then something bad happened.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Gilbert Keith-Agaran says people also bare their souls to bartenders and other professionals. His committee deferred the bill Tuesday.

A similar proposal became law in Illinois in January.

The Hawaii bill would have required a one-time, three-hour training program. It was pushed by the Women’s Legislative Caucus.