2 men seriously injured at Honolulu shooting range

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say two men have been seriously injured at a Honolulu shooting range.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the two 25-year-old men were injured Sunday after a gun “exploded” near where they were standing at the Koko Head Shooting Complex.

One man suffered injuries to his face, while the other sustained injuries to both hands.

The pair have been hospitalized and were reported to be in stable condition.